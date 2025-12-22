Win a luxury Tate Britain experience and explore the largest Lee Miller retrospective

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Win a full Tate Britain experience – including a London hotel stay courtesy of Dis-loyalty, lunch for two, a year-long Tate plus guest membership, and the Lee Miller catalogue – just in time to see the largest retrospective of her work ever staged in the UK.

The Independent is proud to be the exclusive media partner for Tate Britain’s Lee Miller retrospective, celebrating the career of the trailblazing surrealist photographer.

The exhibition, running until 15 February 2026, is the largest retrospective of Miller’s work ever held in the UK.

Around 230 vintage and modern prints are on display, including previously unseen works, spanning her time as a model in New York, her pre-war photography in Paris and Cairo, her World War II photojournalism, and post-war work including a rare self-portrait from Austrian artist Oscar Kokoschka’s studio in 1950.

To celebrate this landmark exhibition, we’re giving one lucky reader a special Tate Britain prize, which includes:

A one-night stay at any London hotel of your choice within the Dis-loyalty Collective (up to the value of £250), plus a one year Dis-loyalty membership (valued £144) with additional perks across stays, food and drinks worldwide

A one-year Tate plus guest Membership

Lunch for two at the Tate Britain café

The Lee Miller exhibition book

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details using the form below by 23:59 on January 16. The prize must be redeemed by February 15 2026.

Lee Miller Model with lightbulb, Vogue Studio, London c. 1943 © Lee Miller Archives, England 2025. All rights reserved. Leemiller.co.uk

Lee Miller Fire masks, Downshire Hill, London 1941, printed 2007 Victoria and Albert Museum. Gift of Mark Hayworth-Booth, 2010© Lee Miller Archives, England 2025. All rights reserved. leemiller.co.uk

Terms and Conditions

1. The Independent’s Standard Promotion Rules apply. See - Competition Ts & Cs and Promotion Rules | The Independent | The Independent

2. The winner will receive a one-night stay at any of the participating Dis-loyalty Collective hotels in London, operated by Ennismore International Management Limited (“Ennismore”) for two people up to the value of £250 plus a one-year Dis-loyalty membership valued at £144 (together, the “Dis-loyalty Prize”). See below Dis-loyalty Prize Terms for details of participating hotels.

3. Separately from the Dis-loyalty Prize, The Independent will provide the winner with a One-year Tate plus Guest Membership, Lunch for two at the Tate Britain café, and The Lee Miller catalogue. Please note these prize elements are provided independently of Ennismore and the Dis-loyalty Collective and are subject to the terms and conditions of the relevant providers.

4. The competition will close on 16th January 2026.

Dis-loyalty Prize Terms

5. The following Dis-loyalty Prize Terms govern the Dis-loyalty Prize only and for the avoidance of doubt, these Dis-loyalty Prize Terms do not apply to, and Ennismore has no responsibility for, any other prize elements provided by The Independent or any third party.

6. The Dis-loyalty Prize must be claimed and used before 15th February 2026, subject to availability. After this period, the Dis-loyalty Prize will automatically expire.

7. Winner may redeem the Dis-loyalty Prize at any one of the following participating hotels in London: The Hoxton Holborn, The Hoxton Shepherd’s Bush, The Hoxton Shoreditch, The Hoxton Southwark, Sanderson, St Martins Lane, Hyde London City and Mama Shelter London (provided such hotels remain part of The Dis-loyalty Collective when such Dis-loyalty Prize is redeemed) subject to availability. For the avoidance of doubt, in relation to the Dis-loyalty Prize, any stay must take place on or before 15th February 2026, when Lee Miller closes at Tate Britain.

8. The Dis-loyalty Prize shall be for the winner and up to one additional adult guest over the age of 18. The Dis-loyalty Prize does not include any travel costs or other expenses. Any expenses incurred by the winner (or their guest) in making use of the Dis-loyalty Prize must be borne by that winner.

9. In order to make bookings at the hotels when claiming the Dis-loyalty Prize, the winner must book themselves via www.dis-loyalty.com. The value of the hotel-stay component of the Dis-loyalty Prize (up-to £250) will be deducted from the total bill at checkout. The winner will be required to pay the difference between the hotel-stay value and the total bill amount themselves.

10. No responsibility is accepted if the winner is not able to take up, receive, or use the Dis-loyalty Prize.

11. The winner’s use of the Dis-loyalty Prize at a hotel shall be governed by the applicable hotel’s terms and conditions.

Photographs used in our advertising:

