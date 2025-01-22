Brains behind Squid Game’s iconic killer doll reveals surprise inspiration

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

While the second season of “Squid Game” has new plot twists, one element of the Netflix mega-hit series where contestants down on their luck risk their lives to play children’s games for the chance of winning cash prizes, has remained constant.

That is Young-hee, an innocent-looking robotic doll who in fact has a deadly role in the South Korean-made television series to find contestants to gun down playing the game “Red Light, Green Light” if she spots them moving.

Young-hee, who is clad in a simple orange dress and a hair clip, has become a viral meme on social media and the centrepiece of the streaming giant’s promotional campaign.

Chae Kyoung-sun, the production designer for “Squid Game”, said the doll’s appearance had been partly inspired by her own daughter.

“My daughter had a bowl cut for a long time which was very cute so I decided to draw a very short bang,” Chae told Reuters.

“Her eyes are a little crazy. She’s a killing machine and the movement of her eyes had to be easy to see, so we made her eyes quite big.”

A giant doll named 'Younghee' from Netflix series 'Squid Game' is on display at a park in Seoul, South Korea, October 26, 2021 ( REUTERS )

The initial inspiration for Young-hee came from a girl of the same name on the cover of old primary school textbooks in South Korea, though the killer doll was initially conceived as genderless, Chae said.

The first season of “Squid Game” became the most-watched show on the streaming platform and expectations were high for the second season to replicate the success.

The new season of the dystopian thriller, released on Dec. 26, also broke a record as the most-watched show in its premiere week on the streaming platform, with 68 million views, according to Netflix.

The streaming giant said on Tuesday it gained a record 18.9 million subscribers in its fourth quarter thanks in part to the second season of Squid Game.

In 2023, Netflix announced a $2.5 billion investment in South Korea to produce Korean TV series, movies and unscripted shows.

Asked about the success of the show and this particular character, Chae put it down to their unorthodox nature.

“How does this cute kid suddenly turn into a killing machine? - I think the creation of the ‘Squid Game’ world by adopting unpredictable concepts and methods resonated with young people looking for fresh things,” she said.

At the end of the second season, viewers also get a glimpse of Chul-su, a male doll set to appear in the next season alongside Young-hee that was originally envisaged for the first series.

“When they said there will be a second season and that Chul-su would appear, I brought back the drawings I had of Chul-su for the first season,” Chae said.

“Think of it as a friend, a partner,” she said.