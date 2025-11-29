Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Tom Stoppard, the acclaimed playwright whose career spanned over six decades, captivated audiences with his unparalleled ability to seamlessly blend intellect, emotion, and humour.

His profound contributions to the dramatic arts earned him a host of accolades, including multiple Tony and Olivier awards, a Golden Globe, and an Academy Award for the 1998 screenplay Shakespeare In Love, co-written with Marc Norman.

Beyond mere entertainment, Sir Tom’s work consistently delved into philosophical and political themes, challenging societal norms and reminding audiences of the power of thought.

Award-winning plays such as Rosencrantz And Guildenstern Are Dead, The Real Thing, and Travesties showcased his enduring impact, characterised by complex ideas, sharp dialogue, and unrivalled wit.

His prolific output extended to television, radio, and film, including adaptations like Leo Tolstoy’s Anna Karenina (2012) and the TV series Parade’s End.

More recently, his semi-autobiographical Leopoldstadt, set in early 20th-century Vienna’s Jewish quarter, premiered in 2020, securing an Olivier Award for Best New Play and four Tony awards.

open image in gallery Sir Tom Stoppard has died at the age of 88 (Family handout/Matt Humphrey/PA) ( Family handout/Matt Humphrey/PA )

He was also honoured by PEN America with the Mike Nichols Writing for Performance Award for the West End production, which featured his son, Ed Stoppard.

Born Tomas Straussler in Czechoslovakia, Sir Tom fled his homeland during the Nazi occupation, finding refuge in Britain where he mastered a new language and launched his remarkable career.

He began as a journalist in Bristol in 1954, transitioning to a theatre critic before writing plays for radio and television, including The Stand-Ins, later revised as The Real Inspector Hound, and Albert’s Bridge for BBC Radio.

His breakthrough came with Rosencrantz And Guildenstern Are Dead, which debuted at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 1966 before transferring to the National Theatre and Broadway, earning four Tony awards in 1968, including Best Play.

Inspired by his friendship with Soviet dissident Viktor Fainberg, Every Good Boy Deserves Favour was first performed in 1977, preceding his active advocacy for dissidents.

His trilogy of plays set in 19th-century Russia, The Coast Of Utopia, premiered at the National Theatre in 2002, with later works including Heroes, Rock ‘n’ Roll, and The Hard Problem.

Throughout his illustrious career, Sir Tom received countless accolades, notably a knighthood from the late Queen in 1997 for his services to literature, and the prestigious David Cohen Prize For Literature in 2017, following in the footsteps of literary giants like Harold Pinter and Hilary Mantel.