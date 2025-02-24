SAG Awards: Selena Gomez emotional after Only Murders In The Building win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Selena Gomez was overcome with emotion when she and the cast of Only Murders In The Building won a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award.

The singer and actress, 32, won outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series with comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short at the 31st ceremony on Sunday in Los Angeles.

After hearing the trio had won, Gomez seemingly mouthed the words: “Oh my god.”

Accepting the prize with Michael Cyril Creighton, Richard Kind, and Molly Shannon, Gomez said: “Wait, we never win, this is so weird.”

She then addressed the absence of Short and Martin, who did not attend the ceremony.

open image in gallery The cast of Only Murders In The Building

Gomez said: “Well, Marty and Steve aren’t here because they don’t really care.

“But I just don’t know what to say… Thank you to Marty and Steve for helping raise me.

“I’m genuinely so grateful (to) everybody, the writers. Everyone deserves this, and I take it home for all of us, and I’m bringing this back to New York for season five, thank you so much.”

In the show, Gomez, Martin and Short play true crime obsessives who start a podcast about murders that take place in their swanky New York apartment building.

Only Murders In The Building, which has run for four seasons and featured guest stars including Sting, Meryl Streep and Tina Fey, has been nominated for 16 Golden Globes – but not walked away with a prize.

The series has won seven Emmys, out of 49 nominations, including a single acting gong for The Producers actor Nathan Lane as local deli owner Teddy Dimas.

At SAG, Canada-born Short, 74, won outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy for playing theatre producer Oliver Putnam.

Gomez also saw her Emilia Perez co-star Zoe Saldana pick up the best supporting actress film gong for playing a lawyer who helps a Mexican drug boss change gender in the Netflix musical.

Saldana is a favourite ahead of the Oscars ceremony this week for the acting gong, after picking up similar prizes at the Bafta film awards and Golden Globes.