The first Saturday Night Live since Donald Trump became president had his comedic doppleganger James Austin Johnson interrupt Lin-Manuel Mirada as he’s rapping about signing the Declaration of Independence in the opening sketch.

“In America we are all created equal ... in America we will never have a king,” raps Miranda.

That’s Trump cue to pop in smirking: “Never say never.“

“Kidding of course,” adds. “But in many ways I’m not. I’m in my king era.”

And “just like the Founding Fathers, I am creating a new country,” the president says. “And just like them, we’re doing it very whitely.”

He adds: “It’s been a great first week. I’ve done more in the past four years than ‘Sleepy Joe’ and Kamala did in the past four years, all thanks to my beautiful executive orders. From now on, there will be two genders. One to work, and one to cook.”

And “we’re done with LGBT. No more drag, no more guys in wigs, no more whatever these guys were wearing,” he notes, gesturing behind him toward the founding fathers now frozen in shadow.

“What a weird way to dress, right? A little zesty. ‘Darling, I’m off to start America! Hand me my wig and my tights and my big blousy shirts.’ So we’re going to go back to common sense in regards to gender. And the women will wear the makeup. No more makeup on men … unless you need it to be president.”

Trump brags about his executive orders withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accords and the World Health Organization. This was accomplished, Trump say, “using something I call the pullout method, something, frankly, I wish I did a lot more in the 1980s. Eric!”

The scene evoked Miranda’s award-winning Broadway musical Hamilton, based on the 2004 biography Alexander Hamilton. a founding father played by Mianda who immigrated to America from St. Croix. The play features nonwhite actors and highlights that America is a nation of immigrants.

“Immigrants (we get the job done),” the actors sing in one of the play’s signature songs.