The Salt Path author Raynor Winn discusses ‘powerful’ upcoming project in conversation with Matt Everitt
Raynor Winn, author of The Salt Path, sits down with writer and presenter Matt Everitt to discuss the brand new movie adaptation of her award-winning novel and upcoming show Saltlines: An Immersive Portrait of the South West Coast Path in Prose and Music, as part of the first installment of The Independent’s Live series in collaboration with Latitude Festival.
The writer and British long-distance walker has collaborated with folk-roots supergroup The Gigspanner Big Band to create the show which celebrates the South West coast past.
Winn, who will be performing at the festival in July, said of her decision to collaborate with the group: “I realised that actually we could put something together that was so rich and so full of context and meaning about the Southwest, that it felt like something really powerful was happening.”
