Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Salt Path author Raynor Winn discusses ‘powerful’ upcoming project in conversation with Matt Everitt

Holly Bishop
Tuesday 10 June 2025 17:50 EDT
Comments
Matt Everitt in conversation with author of The Salt Path, Raynor Winn

Raynor Winn, author of The Salt Path, sits down with writer and presenter Matt Everitt to discuss the brand new movie adaptation of her award-winning novel and upcoming show Saltlines: An Immersive Portrait of the South West Coast Path in Prose and Music, as part of the first installment of The Independent’s Live series in collaboration with Latitude Festival.

The writer and British long-distance walker has collaborated with folk-roots supergroup The Gigspanner Big Band to create the show which celebrates the South West coast past.

Winn, who will be performing at the festival in July, said of her decision to collaborate with the group: “I realised that actually we could put something together that was so rich and so full of context and meaning about the Southwest, that it felt like something really powerful was happening.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in