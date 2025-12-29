Richard Osman ‘absolutely thrilled’ by New Year Honours list recognition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Richard Osman, the acclaimed author and television personality, has expressed his profound delight at being appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE).

The recognition, announced in the New Year Honours list, celebrates his significant contributions to both literature and broadcasting, with Osman stating he is “absolutely thrilled”.

Osman, 55, is widely celebrated for his bestselling The Thursday Murder Club series, a collection of cosy crime novels that have captivated readers globally.

The popular books, which follow a group of friends investigating murders in their tranquil English village, were recently adapted into a Netflix film featuring an ensemble cast including Dame Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Celia Imrie, and Sir Ben Kingsley.

His fifth book in the series, The Impossible Fortune, was published earlier this year.

While his literary career has soared, Osman first rose to prominence as the co-host of the BBC One game show Pointless.

open image in gallery Osman’s The Thursday Murder Club books have proved extremely popular ( Amazon )

After 13 years on the programme, he departed in 2022 to dedicate more time to his writing.

He also hosts BBC Two’s Richard Osman’s House Of Games, a popular quiz show featuring celebrity contestants, and has appeared on panel shows such as Would I Lie To You? and Have I Got News For You.

Born in Billericay, Essex, Osman’s career in television began after studying politics and sociology at the University of Cambridge.

He spent two decades behind the camera, becoming creative director at production company Endemol UK, where he worked on shows like Prize Island. His extensive production credits include Deal Or No Deal, 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Whose Line is it Anyway?, Total Wipeout, and 24 Hour Quiz.

He also wrote and produced the Channel 4 comedy series Boyz Unlimited, a satire about the music industry that featured a young James Corden.

In 2020, Osman announced his departure from Endemol, stating on social media: "I’ve worked at Endemol since I was 29, but it’s time for me to move on. Will still be doing Pointless/House Of Games and working with brilliant people there. But also looking forward to creating new shows with new people. It’s been a wonderful 20 years, and I will miss it very much."

More recently, the TV star has leveraged his industry insights as co-host of The Rest Is Entertainment podcast, alongside journalist Marina Hyde.

The duo has delved into various showbiz stories, including allegations surrounding former MasterChef host Gregg Wallace, and has interviewed figures such as Harry Potter director Chris Columbus and music mogul Simon Cowell.

open image in gallery Osman previously starred on Pointless ( BBC )

Osman has also spoken candidly about his personal struggles, particularly his addiction to food.

He described it as a "difficult journey" to share publicly, but noted that the more he tries, the happier he becomes.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, he revealed: "There hasn’t been a day of my life since the age of nine where I haven’t thought about problems with food and how it affects me. And it will be with me for the rest of my life, I know that."

Osman has two children from a previous marriage and is now married to actress Ingrid Oliver, who played Joanna Meadowcroft in The Thursday Murder Club film.