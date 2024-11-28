Vote for your winner of the Wildlife Photographer People’s Choice Award of the Year 2024
The shortlisted photographs were chosen from 59,228 entries from 117 countries
Wildlife and photography lovers have been invited to have their say and vote as 25 incredible images compete to be best in class.
From mating monkeys to a beluga whale exfoliating its skin, the pictures, vying to win the Wildlife Photographer People’s Choice Award of the Year, offer intriguing perspectives into the remarkable world of wild animals and nature.
Dr Douglas Gurr, Director of the Natural History Museum said: “The People’s Choice Award allows members of the public from across the globe to join the jury and vote for their winning image, inspiring everyone to connect with the natural world.”
Among this year’s selection is the moment a European roller bird defends its territory from a bemused-looking little owl and heartbreaking image of a young cheetah cub waiting to be sold in Ethiopia.
You can vote online for the winner of the People’s Choice Award here or via digital screens at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition at the Natural History Museum, London. Voting closes on Wednesday 29 January 2025.
Scanning the Realm by Aaron Baggenstos (USA)
A puma stands on a windswept outcrop in the rugged mountain terrain of Torres del Paine National Park, Chile.
Wolf Pack by Arvind Ramamurthy (India)
Members of an Indian wolf pack pause briefly as they play in fields in Bhigwan, India. Indian wolves were once found all across India. Now, their number has dwindled to as few as 3,000.
Annoying Neighbour by Bence Máté (Hungary)
A European roller defends its territory from a bemused-looking little owl in Kiskunság National Park, Hungary. The little owl and the European roller are very different birds, but their nests and feeding requirements are similar.
The Arrival by Brad Leue (Australia)
Floodwaters that have travelled for months surge towards an enormous salt lake in South Australia. Kati Thanda-Lake Eyre is Australia’s largest inland lake and one of the world’s largest salt lakes.
Fallen from the Sky by Carlo D’Aurizio (Italy)
A collage of dead butterflies and moths trapped by the surface tension of the water floats in a stream in Italy. It was a summer morning in the San Bartolomeo valley, in the Majella National Park, Italy.
Evening Song by Christian Brinkmann (Germany)
A singing Eurasian songbird is silhouetted against a backdrop of colourful fairground lights in Münster, Germany.
Spiked by David Northall (UK)
A bloodied yet determined honey badger returns to finish off a Cape porcupine, which earlier had tried to defend itself. The badger grabbed the porcupine’s right leg. In defence, the porcupine repeatedly backed into its attacker, piercing it with many quills.
Aspen Shadows by Devon Pradhuman (USA)
Four grey wolves cross a minimalist landscape of naked aspens and snow in Yellowstone National Park, USA. It was early spring in the Lamar Valley, and this pack was in search of its next meal.
Sneak Attack by Erlend Haarberg (Norway)
A polar bear cub attempts an underwater surprise attack on a northern fulmar.
Earth and Sky by Francisco Negroni (Chile)
A double lenticular cloud is illuminated at nightfall by the lava emitted from the Villarrica volcano, Chile. Villarica is in the town of Pucón in the south of Chile. It’s one of the country’s most active volcanoes and last erupted in 2015.
No Access by Ian Wood (UK)
An ambling Eurasian badger appears to glance up at badger graffiti on a quiet road in St Leonards-on-Sea, England, UK. Residents had been leaving food scraps on the pavement for foxes. But Ian noticed that badgers from a nearby sett were also coming to forage.
Togetherness by Ivan Ivanek (Czech Republic)
A striking pair of red-shanked douc langurs are seen mating in the forests of the Sơn Trà peninsula in Vietnam. Known for their bright red ‘stockings’, these primates are found only in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.
Edge of Night by Jess Findlay (Canada)
A ghostly barn owl exits the hayloft window of a derelict barn to hunt in fields outside Vancouver, Canada.
Unsold by Jose Fragozo (Portugal)
A young cheetah cub hisses while waiting to be sold in Ethiopia. Captured from her home plains in the Somali Region, she was transported for several days on the back of a camel to the northern coast of Somaliland.
A Good Scratch by Mark Williams (UK/Canada)
A beluga whale rubs its underside on a shallow river bottom to exfoliate its skin. Hundreds of beluga whales come here to socialise and exfoliate in the shallow water. The passage is also a safe haven, away from the predatory orcas.
Meeting in the Marsh by Michael Forsberg (USA)
A disguised biologist approaches an endangered whooping crane in Louisiana, USA.
Whiteout by Michel d’Oultremont (Belgium)
A stoat sits up and observes its territory as it blends perfectly into a snowy landscape in Belgium. Michel had been looking for stoats in the snow for many years.
Drifting Dinner by Noam Kortler (Israel)
A decorator crab perches on top of a sea squirt to comb the water for drifting plankton.
Curious Connection by Nora Milligan (USA)
A chimpanzee pauses and looks down as its family moves across the forest floor of Loango National Park, Gabon.
Snuffling Sengi by Piotr Naskrecki (Poland)
A rarely seen four-toed sengi forages for food among the leaf litter in Mozambique.
Forest of Dreams by Samuel Bloch (France)
A northern giant petrel sits on its nest at the edge of a rātā tree forest on Enderby Island, New Zealand.
Slap Shot by Savannah Rose (USA)
A beaver cocks its tail before slapping it down on the water to alert its family to a newcomer.
Icy Repose by Sue Flood (UK)
A dramatic blue-grey sky highlights the soft greys of a Weddell seal as it rests on an ice floe.
Concert in the Forest by Vincent Premel (France)
A Surinam golden-eyed tree frog puffs out its cheeks as it prepares to call for a mate.
The Brave Gecko by Willie Burger van Schalkwyk (South Africa)
A giant ground gecko stands fast against a pale chanting goshawk in Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park, South Africa. One hunting strategy of the southern pale chanting goshawk is to walk or run on the ground in pursuit of prey.
