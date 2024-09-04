Spotlight on Sudan: the world’s worst displacement crisis

Support truly

Over 10 million people in Sudan, or 20 per cent of the population, have been displaced since the beginning of the war in April 2023, according to the International Organisation for Migration.

Millions have fled to neighbouring countries like Chad and South Sudan, in what has quickly become the world’s worst displacement crisis.

The conflict has left half of Sudan’s 50 million citizens facing severe hunger, with nearly 18 million experiencing acute food insecurity and in desperate need of humanitarian aid.

Families arrive in Majok Yinthiou, South Sudan, in the back of a pickup truck ( Peter Caton )

Awel Kuon Ayuek, 25, with her two-week old baby ( Peter Caton )

Award-winning photographer Peter Caton recently visited Majok Yinthiou on the South Sudan border to document the hardships of families fleeing violence and poverty.

Awel Kuon Ayuek, 25, arrived at the Action Against Hunger nutrition site in Majok Yinthiou with her two-week-old baby: “I am worried for my family in Sudan,” she said. “I have to support them by sending money so they can join me in South Sudan.”

Dhieng Bol Deng and his family arrive with only a few of their belongings ( Peter Caton )

Mary Anok Juac gives high-energy bars to new arrivals ( Peter Caton )

Adheet Akeen Alhia, 22, who is pregnant, arrived with her children. A health worker used a band to measure the circumference of each child’s upper arm to assess their nutritional status. Early identification of malnutrition can significantly reduce the risk of childhood death and disease.

Adheet said: “Right now, the war in Sudan is terrible. I have two brothers who have gone missing due to the war.

Pregnant Adheet Akeen Alhia, 22, and her child are screened by an Action Against Hunger worker ( Peter Caton )

Adheet’s child is weighed during a screening ( Peter Caton )

“My brothers moved to another town to find casual work, then the Sudan war broke out. We have no contact with each other. I am worried for their lives, I worry they may be dead.”

Abak Anei Liai, 22, is another refugee who arrived at the border point. “In Sudan, there are armed men that attack people at night which made me very worried.”

Portrait of Abak Anei Liai, 22 ( Peter Caton )

Nyibol Mathiang Deng, 27, reunites with her husband and two oldest daughters ( Peter Caton )

Nyibol Mathiang Deng, 27, was separated from her husband and two older children for a month. After an arduous four-day journey to South Sudan, Nyibol arrived at the border checkpoint, where she received energy biscuits and underwent a malnutrition screening before being reunited with her family.

“I was very excited! Even last night I could not sleep, I was laughing and very happy inside ... I could not believe it when I received his phone call after we got separated.”

Nybiol hugs her husband ( Peter Caton )

Action Against Hunger is working in Majok Yinthiou, assisting refugees who arrive weak after days of travel, providing energy bars and nutritional supplements as well as malnutrition screenings and nutritional education.

Present in Sudan since 2018, Action Against Hunger has been offering emergency assistance since the conflict began. However, the ongoing intense violence has stretched aid resources thin, making it challenging to reach all those in need.

