Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt give sweet nod to his father with newborn’s name

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in March

Pete Davidson breaks silence on becoming a dad

Comedian Pete Davidson and model Elsie Hewitt have announced the arrival of their daughter, Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson, describing her as their "perfect angel girl."

The couple shared the news on Instagram on Thursday, posting several photographs of themselves with their newborn, who was born on December 12.

Hewitt expressed her overwhelming joy, writing: "my best work yet, i am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief." Davidson, known for his time on Saturday Night Live, added a succinct "wu tang forever" to the announcement.

The baby’s first name, Scottie, appears to be a poignant tribute to Davidson’s father, a New York City firefighter who tragically died during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in March
The couple made their relationship Instagram official in March (Getty Images)

Hewitt, 29, first confirmed her pregnancy in July with a series of Instagram posts, playfully quipping, "now everyone knows we had sex."

Following the birth announcement, well-wishes from friends and fans flooded her social media. This marks the first child for both Hewitt and the 32-year-old actor. In their shared photos, a white heart emoji was placed over their daughter’s face.

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in March.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in