Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt give sweet nod to his father with newborn’s name
The couple made their relationship Instagram official in March
Comedian Pete Davidson and model Elsie Hewitt have announced the arrival of their daughter, Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson, describing her as their "perfect angel girl."
The couple shared the news on Instagram on Thursday, posting several photographs of themselves with their newborn, who was born on December 12.
Hewitt expressed her overwhelming joy, writing: "my best work yet, i am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief." Davidson, known for his time on Saturday Night Live, added a succinct "wu tang forever" to the announcement.
The baby’s first name, Scottie, appears to be a poignant tribute to Davidson’s father, a New York City firefighter who tragically died during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.
Hewitt, 29, first confirmed her pregnancy in July with a series of Instagram posts, playfully quipping, "now everyone knows we had sex."
Following the birth announcement, well-wishes from friends and fans flooded her social media. This marks the first child for both Hewitt and the 32-year-old actor. In their shared photos, a white heart emoji was placed over their daughter’s face.
