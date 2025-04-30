Neil Young takes aim at Elon Musk in new version of This Land Is Your Land

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rocker Neil Young’s new anthem is a reworked version of “This Land Is Your Land,” that takes aim at gas-guzzling American cars – and Elon Musk – while he urges Americans to exercise some choice.

Young unveiled his latest ode, entitled “Let’s Roll Again.” at the “Light Up the Blues” benefit concert last Saturday in Los Angeles that raised money for Autism Speaks.

““Come on Ford/Come on GM/Come on Chrysler/Let’s roll again,” he sang. “Build something special, that people need / Build us a safe way for us to live / Build us something that won’t kill our kids / Build us something that runs real clean / Come on America, let’s get in the race.”

Then there was a zinger for the hatchet man of DOGE: ““If you’re a fascist, get a Tesla.”

And: “If you’re a Democrat, taste your freedom,” he sang.

Two years ago Young announced he was boycotting Musk’s X over an an antisemitic post by the tech billionaire in which he wrote that he agreed with another message that accused Jewish communities of “dialectical hatred against whites.”

Neil Young: Rockin’ in the free world ( Getty Images for SXSW )

Young, who has called Trump a “disgrace,” was recently spotted at a California protest with a sign reading “Hands off Canada,” in a dig against Trump’s demeaning quips about making Canada the 51st U.S. state.

Young, a long-time Californian and an American citizen who was born and grew up in Canada, has recently talked of his fears of being kept out of the country or jailed when he returns from playing in Europe.

“When I go to play music in Europe, if I talk about Donald J. Trump, I may be one of those returning to America who is barred or put in jail to sleep on a cement floor with an aluminum blanket,” he noted on his website. “That is happening all the time now. Countries have new advice for those returning to America.”

His wife, Daryl Hannah, told the BBC in a recent interview that Trump “tried every trick in the book” to prevent Young from obtaining his U.S. citizenship during his first term.

“It’s ridiculous, he’d been living in America and paying taxes here since he was in his 20s,” she said.