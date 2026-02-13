Taylor Swift rumor sparks spike in golf tournament ticket sales

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Taylor Swift rumor led to a spike in ticket sales for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am.

Pebble Beach had an extra buzz Friday morning as attendees held out hope that Swift would show up to support her fiancé, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

He is playing in the PGA Tour event that combines corporate CEOs and celebrities with golf's best.

Alas, Swifties, it was just another pretty day at Pebble Beach.

It still was good news for the Monterey Peninsula Foundation, which runs the event.

open image in gallery More than 1,000 spectators lined the left side of the first fairway at Pebble Beach, but all they saw was Kelce ( Getty Images )

Tournament director Steve John said when Kelce was announced as playing in the pro-am, more than $60,000 in tickets were sold over the next 12 hours.

Swift is rumored to be in town. But she was not at Spyglass Hill Thursday, where Kelce was playing with pro partner Keith Mitchell along with Mackenzie Hughes and retired NFL quarterback Alex Smith.

No matter. Pebble Beach is the main attraction, and John said some $21,000 tickets for the second round were sold between 6:30 p.m. Thursday and 6:30 a.m. Friday, two hours before Kelce played.

More than 1,000 spectators lined the left side of the first fairway at Pebble Beach, but all they saw was Kelce hitting his tee shot to the right, into and out of the trees, and along the cart path (he made a par).

Sure, there was plenty of Chiefs gear in the crowd, one young girl wearing a Kansas City sweatshirt. The tournament has a long history of athletes over the years, including Ken Griffey Jr. playing in a group with Tiger Woods some 20 years ago. Roger Clemens once made a hole-in-one.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

This, however, was clearly a Swift moment. Except that it wasn't.

John and his tournament staff left nothing to chance.

When he wasn't busy responding to text messages — will she be there or not? — he had plans in place for security, for transportation across the course, even a secure suite overlooking the 18th green.

The big crowd — not the largest, but more than usual — followed along the Kelce group down the first few holes. They still had four hours left. They had hope.