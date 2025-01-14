Taylor Swift 'in talks' to add extra show after $1bn Eras tour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taylor Swift's team have held “preliminary talks” with Shanghai authorities over the possibility of the pop superstar performing in the Chinese financial hub, according to Chinese media.

Swift's "Eras" tour was the first to earn more than $1 billion in revenue after it wrapped last year, with the performances credited as bringing economic windfalls to locations across the United States, Europe and Asia.

The American singer did not perform in China, where she is widely popular.

Zhang Qi, deputy director of Shanghai's culture and tourism bureau, told The Paper they had met Swift's team in the city.

“As for whether it can take place in the end, we feel that it will have to depend on the market and the attractiveness of the city of Shanghai. But we are optimistic that they may be hope this year,” he said on the sidelines of a local political event.

Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour in Vancouver ( AP )

Swift began the Eras tour in March 2023 in Arizona, delivering a 44-song setlist spanning three hours and 15 minutes. She went on to play 149 shows in 53 cities across five continents to more more than 10 million fans.

Swift’s tour made international headlines not least for becoming the first tour in history to surpass $1bn (£786m) in ticket sales.

At its conclusion, The New York Times reported the figure stands at $2,077,618,725 in ticket sales, confirmed by her production company, Taylor Swift Touring. It was estimated that merchandise brought in an extra $400m (£314m).

The tour also became known for the friendship bracelets made and worn by fans. In Vancouver, Swift told the audience the “lasting legacy” of the tour would be the bracelets, inspired by a lyric from her song “You’re On Your Own Kid”.

“I never thought that writing one line about friendship bracelets would have you guys all making [them], making friends and bringing joy to each other,” Swift said.

“This is the lasting legacy of this tour. I couldn’t be more proud of you.”

Since that first show, hundreds of thousands of handmade friendship bracelets have traded hands, including by Swift’s celebrity audience members such as Sir Paul McCartney, Selena Gomez, Lupita Nyong’o, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon.

Swift's publicist did not immediately respond to a request for comment on a Chinese show.