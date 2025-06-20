Sabrina Carpenter breaks album chart record knocking Ed Sheeran off top perch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter has made history on the UK charts, breaking the record for the longest consecutive streak in the top five album chart.

Her acclaimed album, Short N’ Sweet, has now spent an impressive 43 consecutive weeks at the top, according to the Official Charts Company.

The 26-year-old Espresso singer's achievement surpasses the previous record held by Ed Sheeran.

Sheeran’s 2021 album, =, had maintained a formidable 42-week run in the top five, a benchmark now eclipsed by Carpenter’s enduring success.

This comes after the US pop star announced she will be releasing a new album called Man’s Best Friend later in the summer.

Ed Sheeran previously held the title for his 2021 album = ( Invision/AP )

Meanwhile, Oasis have rejoined the top five with their hits collection Time Flies … 1994-2009 reaching number two on the UK albums chart as fans prepare for their highly anticipated Oasis Live ’25 tour.

The Britpop band, who split in 2009, confirmed their long-awaited reunion in August 2024 and will open the tour in July in Cardiff, followed by performances in Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin.

The group will continue on with concerts scheduled around the world including Canada, the US, Mexico, Australia and Japan.

Claiming the leader board for the first time is musician James Marriott with his album, Don’t Tell The Dog.

Speaking to Official Charts, Marriott said: “Thank you so, so much for my first-ever Official Number 1 album.

“It’s been such an amazing week travelling up and down the country, doing a little show. I’m just mind blown! Thank you so much for supporting me over the last week, and the last few years. This Number 1 Award goes out to all of you!”

Marriott’s album is also the biggest record of the past seven days on wax and became the most popular LP in UK independent record shops, topping both the Official Vinyl Albums chart and Record Store chart .

He previously reached the top 20s with his 2023 debut album, Are We There Yet, reaching number 17 in the chart.

The rest of the top five is made up of Ed Sheeran’s Tour Collection, +–=÷×, which claims number four and followed by Pulp’s More.

Meanwhile, the singles charts is reclaimed by Alex Warren’s Ordinary at number one, followed by Carpenter’s recent single, Manchild.

Ravyn Lenae’s Love Me Not remained at number three, along with Pink Pony Club by Chappell Roan at number four.

Jumping up the singles chart is DJ and producer MK, also known as Marc Kinchen, with Chrystal for their song Dior which moved from number 17 to number five.

Speaking to Official Charts, MK said: “Thank you, UK. This is crazy! I didn’t expect this at all, I appreciate it so much!”