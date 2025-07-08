Statue unveiled in Liverpool to mark Ringo Starr’s 85th birthday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A statue commemorating the 85th birthday of Beatles drummer Ringo Starr has been unveiled in Liverpool.

The “Peace and Love Sculpture”, similar to the one displayed in Beverly Hills, California, depicts a hand throwing up two fingers, in recreation of Starr’s famous gesture. The new statue was revealed by Liverpool’s Beatles Story museum to mark the icon’s continued advocacy for peace.

Starr, born Richard Starkey, is the first of the Fab Four to reach the age of 85, being two years older than the band’s only other surviving member, Paul McCartney. The statue was created using an original casting of Starr’s right hand.

Members of the local community, including pupils from Starr’s former primary school St Silas CE, were invited to celebrate the event.

Ahead of his birthday, Starr posted a video on TikTok, requesting that viewers spread his message of “peace and love” to the world.

In the video, he said: "On Monday it's my birthday, what does that mean? It means at noon wherever you are all over the world anywhere, you go 'peace and love'. This is my gift to you. Peace and love."

Spreading the “peace and love” message has become an annual birthday tradition for the drummer since 2008.

Students pose in front of the statue in Liverpool ( Youtube/ Brightmoon Liverpool )

Yesterday (7 July), McCartney wished the drummer a happy birthday in an Instagram post, alongside a photograph taken by McCartney’s late wife Linda.

The caption read: “A very happy birthday to my dear friend, Ringo (or should I say, Sir Richard). I hope you have a wonderful day full of love. - Paul”

Consisting of Starr, McCartney and the late George Harrison and John Lennon, the Beatles are the best-selling band of all time, having achieved 18 UK No 1 singles and 16 UK No 1 albums.

First formed in 1960, the band sparked the global phenomenon known as “Beatlemania”, before splitting in 1970.