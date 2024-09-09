Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Your support allows us to keep these vital issues in the spotlight. Without your help, we wouldn't be able to fight for truth and justice.



Every contribution ensures that we can continue to report on the stories that impact lives Kelly Rissman US News Reporter

Nobody likes to say goodbye – but that’s the task at hand this weekend as Morocco’s Oasis Festival closes its doors for a final time. Across nine years, the pioneering event has been instrumental in bringing the world’s biggest names in electronic music to Marrakech while also showcasing a new wave of Moroccan talent to its international crowd. Now, the organisers have decided to put a stop to the annual blowout and focus their attention on a bigger project: a permanent arts, culture, and music venue in the city, which is expected to open in 2026. But for now, we’re promised one last dance.

The festival site at The Source Hotel is an oasis in itself: lush gardens, winding walkways, azure pools, and panoramic views of the nearby Atlas Mountains.

On Saturday night, house, dubstep and UK funky coalesce in the hands of British musician Joy Orbison, while Palestinian DJ Sama’ Abdulhadi delivers a pulsating techno set that ventures well into the early hours. Fans type out the words “Free Palestine” on their phones and hold their screens high in the air. Over at the aptly named Pool Stage, revellers splash around in the water while two-stepping to the funky synth lines, traditional drums, and techno beats of Casablanca-born DJ Polyswitch.

Oasis is easily the nicest smelling festival around – no doubt helped by the fact the loos remain in impeccable condition across the full three days. All around, candle-lit pathways are lined with fragrant rosemary bushes. Even the wheelie bins are disguised within large, chic terracotta pots straight out of Home & Garden.

Beyond hedonistic raves, there are opportunities to become immersed in the country’s culture. At the Moroccan Square – a chilled hangout area adorned with technicoloured rugs and plush floor seating – you’ll find traditional herbal tea and shisha service. Those more art-inclined can explore the myriad installations by contemporary Moroccan artist Hassan Hajjaj who designed the Arena Stage, adorning the walls with sprawling locally sourced tapestries and rugs.

The closing night ups the ante further, thanks to UK-based DJ and RinseFM regular Jyoty Singh, whose set effortlessly traverses hip-hop, baile funk, UK funk, and harsher breakbeats. As well as performing their own set, Jyoty curates the stage’s Sunday lineup, too, which sees Belgian artist Blck Mamba deliver thumping amapiano-infused beats, while Cuban-Spanish DJ Toccororo’s two-hour set flickers between Colombian guaracha, raptor house, hardstyle and techno.

Wes Lee, Jyoty’s primary school friend from Amsterdam, closes the stage with an electric affair, blasting bassy, polyrhythmic beats until we’re asked to leave. Over on the main stage, legendary French DJ and producer Laurent Garnier – currently on a farewell spree of his own ahead of his retirement from touring at the end of the year – delivers an addictive three-hour tech-house set that entrances the crowd into an eternal two-step motion until the sun rises and the doors shut on Oasis forever.

Or not. Heard across the weekend are whispers that “farewell” may actually be “see you soon” with the possibility of a comeback not entirely ruled out. In the meantime, for those lucky enough to have experienced Oasis, its absence leaves a sad, silent gap in festival season.