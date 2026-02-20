Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“Hey! Did you call? Did you fall? Do you need someone?” an impassioned Marcus Mumford asks on his band’s irresistible new single “Banjo Song”. Earthy and earnest as ever, his urgent questions come bolstered by the raw strum of the instrument for which the band were once both celebrated and mocked in equal measure. After a couple of rockier albums (2015’s Delta and 2018’s Wilder Mind), the band returned to a rootsier sound on 2025’s Rushmere. Now, just nine months later, their sixth album, Prizefighter, sees them doubling down on their original USP with glorious gusto. What’s more, they’ve brought a whole crew of A-list guest stars along for the ride, with the likes of Gracie Abrams, Hozier, Chris Stapleton and Gigi Perez swelling the singalong to a stadium-sized lock-in.

It’s surprising that Mumford & Sons haven’t included more featured artists on their records; the nu-folk movement of the 2010s seemed almost as communal-cliquey as California’s Laurel Canyon singer-songwriter circle of the Sixties and Seventies. Mumford & Sons could be found playing gigs at the tiny (now defunct) Bosun’s Locker beneath a pasty shop in Fulham, along with acts such as Noah and the Whale, Laura Marling, Emmy the Great, Johnny Flynn, and King Charles. It was a lax venue where many of the underage musicians could guarantee getting served alcohol, clinking warm pints between strumming battered guitars. But eventually that scene splintered as Mumford & Sons hit the international mainstream.

Last year, though, Mumford & Sons revived some of this collective spirit, bringing younger folk-pop stars Noah Kahan and Maggie Rogers along for a rerun of their original 2011 railroad tour of the US. It’s helped them pick up the momentum you feel on Prizefighter. Interviewed in The Times earlier this year, 39-year-old Mumford said the band had “found the fun again”, proven in the record’s bounty of hook-filled tunes.

Co-written and co-produced with welcoming, woody warmth by The National’s Aaron Dessner, the record opens with the steadying sentiment of “Here”. Mumford is joined by country star Chris Stapleton (if ever a voice could have a bushy beard, it’s his) as the pair own both their “trophies” and their “mistakes” together over a stomped beat, augmented with a liquid bluesy electric solo. Irish singer-songwriter Hozier hangs out on “Rubber Man”, about the reassurance of shared memories, while the clock-tick pulse of “Icarus” finds Mumford’s rough-grained vocal bolstered by the rich commitment of 26-year-old indie artist Gigi Perez. Gracie Abrams’s light graze of a croon skates elegantly over the sweet, piano-driven “Badlands”.

Guest-free highlights include the delicately plucked “Alleycat”, resonant “Stay” and “Conversations with My Son”, which skips along its gorgeous acoustic guitar solo while Mumford’s lyrics pledge enduring love and support. Though there have been times when critics have tired of Mumford & Son’s big, fraternal hug schtick, there’s no doubting their sincerity. And in these troubled times, it feels like a fool’s luxury to choose cynicism over their tuneful vulnerability and endorsement of united humanity. As Mumford reminds us on “Banjo Song”, you can be “a mess” yourself and still prove worth leaning on.