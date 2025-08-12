Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A nearly century-old rusting steel gas ring, dilapidated buildings and two tall chimneys set the backdrop for the Suvilahti industrial power plant where Helsinki’s Flow Festival takes place in the heart of Finland’s capital city.

The country is proud of its homegrown musicians – and it should be. Over the weekend, they go toe-to-toe with some of the world’s biggest headliners, and, in some instances, draw a more enthusiastic reception in response.

Finnish rapper Turisti opens the first evening with a ferocious performance on the main stage. “Hotel” singer Montell Fish projects visuals of a hooded figure in snowy woods on the Silver Stage’s curved screen while his characteristic falsetto grips the room. French duo Air plays the main stage with laidback vocals and dreamy synth, while hip hop veterans Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey resurrect the genre’s golden era with Black Star’s performance.

But the night belongs to FKA Twigs, who shows that for all her out-there artistic intensity, she’s honed her vision down to a well-oiled and impeccable production. With three “Acts”, a loose storyline, monochrome visuals, and even a curtain call, her execution of “Eusexua”, “Sticky”, and “Oh My Love” are musical theatre. Finishing with an emotive performance of “Cellophane”, the star finds herself in tears for a pared-back finish.

open image in gallery Flow Festival is situated by a defunct power plant ( Riikka Vaahtera )

The floodgates open on a sold-out Saturday as Finnish artists feature with rap duo Jore and Zpoppa dominating the Black Tent, popular electronic pop band Ruusut giving their best to an enthusiastic crowd, and metal band Oranssi Pazuzu terrifying with a dark and heavy performance that sounds like the one-hour-long climax of a hellish horror film. Neighbouring country Sweden is out in force too, as Veronica Maggio on the main stage, while Yung Lean and Bladee’s homecoming sees the pair hop over the various genres they’ve found themselves riding across the years, from trap to indie, celebrating their “sad boy” message.

Little Simz opens with “Flood”, offering a diary-like insight into her own emotions while Burna Boy closes with an earnest and energetic demonstration of why he’s one of the most-hyped and sought-after artists in the world. Heavy on audience participation and almost halting the gig unless everyone – and he means every single person – takes their shirts off to wave them in the air. A sickly Mo Chara nevertheless leads a high-powered late-night performance for Kneecap with the Irish trio chanting “f*** KKR” to challenge the private equity ownership behind the festival’s operator.

open image in gallery Fontaines DC pound out their Irish post-punk for the Flow crowd ( Konstantin Kondrukhov )

Irish band Fontaines DC, Finnish trap artist Sexmane, self-love advocate Lola Young, and Ghanaian-American singer Amaarae feature on the event’s final night. Sunday is also the event’s family day, offering free entry for children under-12 between 1pm and 5pm. But the lime green t-shirts, “365 Party Girl” vest tops, black wrap-around shades and “Gen Z stares” hint that there’s just one star tonight. Charli xcx does not stop for breath as she leaps, sashays and grinds across the stage, throwing herself on the floor, dancing open-mouthed in the artificial rain pouring down on her as she sings “360,” “Apple”, “Von Dutch”, and “Guess”. She finishes with a pitch-perfect throwback of “I Love It”, a song she featured on for Icona Pop in 2013.

Among its many merits, you can’t escape the fact that Flow is all about exploring Finland. Beyond the Finnish talent and the ridiculously cheap transport to and from the festival, it’s just a €10 ferry ride away from islands such as Vallisaari hosting artworks for the city’s biennial arts festival. Sure, you’ll want to focus on the festival itself, but as any seasoned festival goer will tell you, it can often be just as valuable to go with the flow.

Flow Festival Helsinki returns in 2026 between 14-16 August with early bird tickets on sale from Tuesday 12 August