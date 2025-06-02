Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 2025 edition of the BBC Radio 2 In The Park festival is to be held in Chelmsford.

The event, which last year saw performances from the likes of Sting, Pet Shop Boys and Snow Patrol in Preston's Moor Park, will take place in the Essex city's Hylands Park from Friday, September 5, to Sunday, September 7.

Announcing the location on Radio 2, presenter Rylan Clark said: "I can't wait to welcome my Radio 2 family to Chelmsford and have this year's Radio 2 In The Park right on my doorstep.

"If there's one thing I know for certain, it's that an Essex crowd know how to party. See you all in Hylands Park."

The festival was then welcomed to Essex by Chelmsford town crier Tony Appleton, with the festival line-up set to be announced live on air on the Scott Mills Breakfast Show on Tuesday, with tickets to go on sale on Wednesday.

Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, said: "Radio 2 In The Park is our biggest party of the year, and we're delighted to be bringing a three-day music extravaganza to Chelmsford.

"We've been busy booking some of the world's most loved artists to perform to thousands of revellers in Hylands Park, as well as to millions of listeners and viewers at home or on the move.

"We can't wait to bring our family of Radio 2 presenters to Essex."

The event will see a number of Radio 2 presenters relocate to the city for the weekend, and there will be a Friday night DJ party to start the festival after it debuted at last year's event.

Councillor Stephen Robinson, leader of Chelmsford City Council, said: "Hylands Park is no stranger to music festivals, and we're thrilled to add another renowned music event to the list in 2025.

"BBC Radio 2 In The Park is a fantastic opportunity for Chelmsford - one that will lift our local economy and boost the city's position as a top events destination.

"We're looking forward to welcoming world-famous music acts and thousands of Radio 2 fans from across the UK to our brilliant city this summer for this unrivalled three-day celebration of music.

"Our teams have years of experience and expertise in facilitating major music festivals at Hylands Park, so I'm confident that this latest partnership with the BBC will present a smooth-running and highly enjoyable weekend for all involved."