Oasis fans are livid after watching coveted reunion tickets slide away and out of their grasp.

The Manchester band, led by the famously feuding Gallagher brothers, sparked a social media frenzy with their reunion announcement last week.

However, when tickets went on general sale on Saturday, excitement quickly turned to outrage as prices soared due to Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing system.

Initially, tickets were listed between £75 and £135, depending on the venue. Yet, as demand surged, prices skyrocketed, with some fans reporting costs as high as £355.

To add insult to injury, many waited for hours in online queues, only to be kicked out and forced to start over

Dynamic pricing, a method where prices increase with real-time demand, has been criticised for pushing tickets beyond the reach of ordinary fans. Despite this, Ticketmaster defends the practice, claiming it helps align ticket prices with true market value, with extra revenue going to artists.

Culture secretary Lisa Nandy has said she wants to ensure tickets are sold “at fair prices,” pledging to look into the practice. She added it was “depressing to see vastly inflated prices excluding ordinary fans.”

Now we want to know what you think. Is dynamic pricing fair on music fans? And do you think the practice deters touts?

How can artists ensure their shows are accessible to fans from all backgrounds? What would your “Masterplan” to tackle issues in the live music industry include?

