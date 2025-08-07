Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Remarks by Edinburgh council officials suggesting Oasis fans are old, raucous and overweight were “snobby”, the Scottish Secretary has said.

Ian Murray suggested the comments, made before the band’s sold-out reunion tour, were “classist”.

He said it was part of a wider issue, referencing the alcohol ban at football matches, which is not in place for rugby, which he also described as “snobby”.

Speaking at the Fringe, comedian Matt Forde told Mr Murray the council was not “excited” about Oasis after it suggested the city should be “prepared for an influx of overweight, middle-aged men who drink too much”.

Mr Murray joked the description “sounds like a full council meeting”, before adding: “I think it’s snobby.

open image in gallery Oasis are currently on a sold-out reunion tour ( Big Brother Recordings )

“I mean, Murrayfield is a great example. You can go and see Scotland versus the All Blacks on a Saturday at three o’clock and get as ratted as you want sitting watching the rugby, and people do, they spend most of their time at the bar.

“And I remember my team, Hearts, played Celtic there the following day on the Sunday, when Hampden was out of use for the Commonwealth Games, and there was a complete ban on drinking in the stands for the football fans. That’s just classist and snobbery.”

Asked if he wanted to bring back drinking at football stadiums, the Scottish Secretary joked it was either that “or not have rugby drinking”.

In June, Edinburgh council came under fire from Oasis fans, and the band itself, after safety briefings showed officials’ concerns about the crowds descending on the city for the group’s performance at Murrayfield, which clashes with the Fringe.

One note from the documents showed council officials warning that “middle-aged men take up more room, consider this when working out occupancy”.

open image in gallery Scottish Secretary Ian Murray hit back at the remarks ( Ben Whitley/PA )

Another detailed “concern about crowds of Oasis on weekends as they are already rowdy and the tone of the band”.

It added: “Concerned about the safety of the Fringe and its performers. Many performers are considering not attending for that weekend.”

One document suggested there would be “medium to high intoxication” at the concert, and to expect a “substantial amount of older fans”, but added there had been “minimal arrests” at recent events involving either of the Gallagher brothers.

Responding on social media at the time, Liam Gallagher said: “To the Edinburgh council I’ve heard what you said about Oasis fans and quite frankly your attitude f****** stinks I’d leave town that day if I was any of you lot.”

In a second post, he added: “I’d love to see a picture of all the people on the Edinburgh council bet there’s some real stunning individuals.”

City of Edinburgh Council has been approached for comment.