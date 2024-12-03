Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Zayn Malik has been praised for performing alongside an all-female band on his first ever solo tour.

The former One Direction member, 31, returned to the stage in November for the first time following bandmate Liam Payne’s death in October, performing a range of songs from his latest album Room Under The Stairs.

Malik delighted fans by employing seven women to accompany him, including guitarist Molly Miller, the drummer known as Baby Bulldog, singers Lisa Ramey and Tahira Clayton, and keyboard player Tina Hizon.

Sharing a photo on social media of the band by a christmas tree, Ramey wrote: “The ladies say hello.” The post was met with much celebration from Malik fans.

“I’m currently a female drummer in an all male (but me) drumline of 25 who constantly make me feel lesser than them and leave me out,” one inspired fan replied on X/Twitter.

“Seeing this has been making me feel happy all day – even with today being an especially rough day with them. I can’t wait to find this myself,” they said.

Meanwhile, other fans praised the band’s musical ability, writing: “So cute! They’re so good live.”

In The Times’ review of Malik’s tour, Blanca Schofield claimed Malik “didn’t have many moves” to liven up his live performance and relied on “his all-female seven piece band” to “groove up the stage”.

The former One Director member was heavily praised by fans for his decision to opt to sing alongside female musicians.

“This is the hottest thing a male singer could’ve ever done btw like mad respect,” one person said.

Elsewhere on Malik’s first solo tour, the singer gave a touching tribute to his former bandmate Liam Payne, who died last month following a fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Malik postponed his US tour after what he described as the “heartbreaking loss” of Payne.

open image in gallery Zayn Malik on stage in Leeds during his ‘Stairway to the Sky’ solo tour ( Getty Images for ABA )

The UK leg of Malik’s tour was meant to begin in Edinburgh at the end of November. However, he rescheduled two of his shows in the city, citing “unforeseen circumstances”.

When the show ended at Leeds O2 Academy, a message was projected onto the screen behind the stage. reading, “Love you bro” along with Payne’s name, birth and death dates.

In the aftermath of Payne’s death, Malik said he “never got to thank” his fellow bandmate for supporting him through some of the “most difficult” times in his life.

open image in gallery Malik after the funeral service for One Direction singer Liam Payne ( PA )

“I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly”, he added in a statement.

“I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever,” he said.

“There is no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated. I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace and you know how loved you are. Love you bro.”