Zach Bryan abruptly halts concert to scold fan for throwing object on stage

Country star Zach Bryan abruptly stopped his recent Washington concert after a concertgoer launched an object on stage.

In a video shared on TikTok on Monday (November 25), the “Something in the Orange” singer, 28, and another guitarist are riffing on stage when something thrown from the crowd hits the other man in the leg.

Stopping mid-song, Bryan walks over to look at the object before making his way to the microphone.

“Who threw this?” he asks. “Who was it? Does anyone know? Who was it? Who we pointing at? Who was it? Does anyone know?

“Don’t throw s*** at concerts, huh,” he added. “And if you guys do know who threw it, we can get them out of here if we ever find out who did it.”

The Grammy-winning artist, who is currently traveling on his Quittin’ Time tour, is the latest singer to condemn fans for throwing stuff on stage.

Last September, Nick Jonas told fans to stop throwing bracelets at him after several were tossed at him from the crowd.

Zach Bryan threatened to kick out a concertgoer for throwing an object on stage ( Getty Images )

Charlie Puth also called out members of his audience for throwing items on stage during live shows. “This trend of throwing things at performers while they are on stage must come to an end,” he wrote on X/Twitter in June 2023. “It’s so disrespectful and very dangerous. Please just enjoy the music I beg of you…”

The “We Don’t Talk Anymore” pop star’s message came days after Pink was left shocked by a fan who threw their mother’s ashes onto the stage.

“Is this your mom?” Pink asked the person in the audience. When they seemingly confirmed this, the singer said: “I don’t know how I feel about this.”

Earlier that year, Bebe Rexha was struck in the head by a phone during a show in New York. She was then taken to the hospital, where she received stitches above her right eye.

A 27-year-old man from New Jersey, Nicolas Malvagna, was later arrested and charged with the alleged assault. “I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny,” he told officers at the scene, according to a complaint.

At a February 9 court hearing, Malvagna took a plea deal for the charges to be dismissed after completing 40 days of community service.

“Mr. Malvagna has voluntarily agreed to complete private community service, and in return all of the criminal charges against him will be dismissed and sealed,” Malvagna’s lawyer, Todd Spodek, told People in a statement at the time.