Zach Bryan disses ex on new album after messy Brianna ‘Chickenfry’ breakup

Zach Bryan is laying it all on the line in his new album, With Heaven on Top.

The country music star released his 25-track album Friday, and appeared to use several of the songs to take brutal aim at an ex-girlfriend.

On his song “Skin,” the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter crooned about “taking a blade to my old tattoos” to drain “the blood between me and you.”

“I’m taking a blade to my own skin / And I ain’t ever touching yours again,” he added. “How do tattoos take to your skin? Does your higher ground ever sink in? Do you love people just to win when it’s over?”

He then criticizes her for gossiping about her friends behind their backs. “Do you still talk s*** on all of your friends? / Need to take it all to the chin this time stone-cold sober.”

Zach Bryan and Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia announced their split in October 2024 after more than a year of dating ( Getty )

Bryan, 29, famously dated TikTok star Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia from July 2023 to October 2024. While they were dating, she got the words, “How lucky are we,” tattooed on the back of her arm. The phrase would later be included on Bryan’s song “28.”

Weeks after their breakup, the podcaster accused Bryan of emotional abuse, alleging that he offered her $12 million to sign an NDA about their relationship.

While Bryan has not publicly addressed her claims, he seemingly made his feelings clear in the song “Plastic Cigarette,” as he reflected on meeting someone “evil” in Queens, New York.

“You were collecting shells out on the bay shore, you know I was a shell before / Deep in the hands of another / My brother had told me to leave but I didn’t believe the evil beneath some people you meet out in Queens,” he sang.

LaPaglia previously attended one of his Queens concerts in June 2023 at Forest Hills Stadium. Afterwards, she mentioned Bryan on her BFFs podcast, which prompted him to reach out to her on social media, leading to their year-long romance.

The Independent has contacted Bryan and LaPaglia’s representatives for comment.

His song “Slicked Back” also seemingly referenced LaPaglia, who became famous by sharing her life with fans on TikTok.

“Used to know some folks who put it all online,” he crooned, before adding in a nod to his wife, Samantha Leonard, 28, “but you paint landscapes in the evening time.” Leonard is a talented artist whose paintings Bryan has proudly shared on Instagram.

He then used the rest of the song as an ode to Leonard, whom he married in a private ceremony in Spain on New Year’s Eve.

“You’re so cool in my living room / And when you talk trash with your hair slicked back,” he sang. “When I get to hell or heaven, can I bring my girl? / ’Cause she likes romance, good sex, music and ruling the world.”

Bryan celebrated their marriage on Instagram, writing: “Tougher than the rest,” alongside a picture of him holding Leonard in a white dress.

She later shared additional pictures from the ceremony, adding in the caption, “forever xx.”