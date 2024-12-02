Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Wynonna Judd’s daughter Grace Pauline Kelley has been arrested after allegedly stealing a church van, according to reports.

The country musician’s 28-year-old daughter was arrested in Albemarle County, Virginia, on October 27, her third arrest this year. Kelley faces seven charges — including three felony counts of grand larceny — for allegedly stealing the van from Ground Zero Church of the Nazarene in Charlottesville, according to local news outlet The Daily Progress.

She was also charged with driving without a license, destruction of property with intent, failure to use headlights, and setting in motion a vehicle with intent to commit a crime, per the Albemarle County Police Department.

Ground Zero Church of the Nazarene has since launched a GoFundMe page to raise funds for a new van. Kent Hart, lead pastor of the church, claimed the van “was damaged during the theft and after being inspected by a body shop, the insurance has determined it to be a total loss.”

“Our van is a crucial part of our ministry,” the GoFundMe page’s description reads. “Our van is used to haul our church trailer that houses all of the equipment and cooking supplies needed for our Sunday services. It is also used to transport congregation members (youth and adults) to and from church on Sunday.”

Country music singer, 60, welcomed daughter Grace Pauline Kelley with ex-husband Arch Kelley III ( Getty Images )

Hart, who has raised $2,893 of their $30,000 goal, said he has “continued to pray for [Kelley’s] reconciliation, rehabilitation and redemption every Sunday.”

“We pray that Grace will face the God given consequences for her actions, and that these consequences will be a means of grace that aid in her recovery and redemption,” he said.

According to the Daily Progress, Hart allegedly chased down Kelley when he saw the van pulling out of his driveway. He followed her to Virginia Route 20, and attempted to box her in.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Judd for comment.

In August, Kelley was arrested for the second time this year in Georgia. She was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and not using motorcycle equipment properly before being released the following day on $2,750 bond.

Four months earlier, Kelley was arrested in Alabama on April 5 on charges of indecent exposure and obstructing governmental operations.

Kelley — who the 60-year-old country musician shares with ex-husband Arch Kelley III — was arrested in 2016 at the age of 20 for possession of meth. She was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2018 after leaving a court-mandated drug recovery program early in violation of her probation.

She was released from prison in December 2022 but arrested again just months later in May 2023 on charges of violating an order of protection and restraining order, as well as violating parole. Kelley returned to prison and was released that October.

In March 2022, while on a temporary leave of absence from jail, Kelley gave birth to a daughter, Kaliyah Chanel.

Kelley’s grandmother, Naomi Judd, who was also a country music star, died in 2022 at the age of 76.

Although Judd has not publicly addressed her daughter’s legal troubles, she spoke to Us Weekly in June about raising her 2-year-old granddaughter on her 1,000-acre Tennessee farm with her husband of 12 years, drummer Cactus Moser.

“The greatest thing I can tell her is that she’s loved unconditionally. I want her to know her best is good enough,” Judd said.