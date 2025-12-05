All the World Cup Draw 2026 performers as Heidi Klum to host star-studded event

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Washington DC is poised to host the highly anticipated draw for next year's expanded football World Cup today, promising a dazzling spectacle of musical talent and celebrity presenters.

The event will feature performances from global stars including Andrea Bocelli, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robbie Williams.

Among the 48 nations set to discover their group stage opponents are England and Scotland, as the tournament prepares to unfold across the United States, Canada, and Mexico next summer.

Adding a significant dose of Hollywood glamour, supermodel Heidi Klum, comedian Kevin Hart, and Top Gun: Maverick actor Danny Ramirez will host the proceedings from the prestigious John F Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts.

Klum, who previously took part in the 2006 tournament draw in her native Germany, shared her enthusiasm, remarking: "To be hosting the final draw again, after having been involved in this show 20 years ago in my home country, is truly extraordinary."

open image in gallery Pop star and football fan Robbie Williams is confirmed among the musical acts for Friday’s event ( BBC )

She added, "The World Cup brings the world together like nothing else, and being part of that magic again, on an even bigger stage involving three host countries and 48 teams, is an incredible honour."

Ramirez also shared his enthusiasm, highlighting his personal connection to two of the host nations. "As someone who grew up playing football, getting to co-host the draw and meet and speak with World Cup legends at such a high-profile event is a dream," he remarked.

The actor continued, "With this tournament coming to the United States, where I was born, and Mexico, where some of my roots lie, it is even more special – and I couldn’t be more excited to be part of this show."

open image in gallery The Village People are a favourite of US president Donald Trump ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Beyond the presenters, the musical lineup promises further entertainment. Maestro Bocelli, former Pussycat Doll Scherzinger, and 'Angels' singer Williams are all scheduled to take to the stage.

Following the conclusion of the draw itself, iconic group Village People will perform their classic hit, 'YMCA'.

Millions of viewers are expected to tune in for the event, which will be broadcast live on FIFA’s official website and BBC One from 5pm on Friday, offering a first glimpse into the structure of the expanded global football spectacle.