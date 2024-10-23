Wiz Khalifa ‘indicted’ in Romania after smoking joint on stage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Wiz Khalifa has been indicted after allegedly smoking cannabis onstage at music festival in Romania this summer.

The North Dakota-born rapper, 37, is being brought to trial over the incident.

Local news source Romania Insider reports that prosecutors from the country’s Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) have indicted Khalifa by his real name Cameron Jibril Thomaz for illicit drug use following an investigation by the Constanța Territorial Service.

The Independent has approached DIICOT for confirmation and contacted representatives for Khalifa for comment.

Khalifa was arrested on Saturday, July 13 after performing at Beach Please! Festival in Costinesti on the Black Sea coast.

He later apologized on social media and said he didn’t “mean any disrespect” by the incident, which occurred on stage in front of an audience of thousands.

Wiz Khalifa attending a screening of ‘Jimi: All Is By My Side’ in Hollywood in 2014 ( Getty Images )

“Last night’s show was amazing. I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up onstage,” he wrote on X/Twitter. “They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big a** joint next time.”

DIICOT said in a statement at the time that Khalifa “possessed over 18 grams of cannabis” and “consumed (onstage) another amount of cannabis in the form of an artisanal cigarette.”

In footage of the incident shared to X/Twitter, Khalifa could be seen being escorted by police away from the festival site.

Possession of cannabis is illegal in Romania. According to the law, Khalifa could face a prison sentence of between three months and two years or a fine.

Last year, Khalifa admitted that he was high on magic mushrooms while throwing the first pitch at a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cleveland Guardians.

Like many celebrities before him, Wiz was asked to throw the first pitch to begin the game. However, in the minutes before taking part, he tweeted that he planned to get high for his throw.

“Finna get stoned af and throw this first pitch at the pirates game,” the rapper wrote on X/Twitter at the time. One minute later, he wrote in a follow-up tweet: “Shroomed out throwin a baseball is crazy.”

In footage shared from the game, Wiz was shown waving to the crowd in a Pirates shirt, in honor of his hometown of Pittsburgh.

Later, the musician, who has spoken openly over the years about his marijuana use, shared a picture of himself enjoying a bag of Cracker Jack snacks in the stands.