Willie Colón, salsa singer and musician, dies aged 75
The musician’s family announced his death in a post on Facebook
Willie Colón, the prominent salsa singer and musician, has died aged 75.
Colón’s family announced his death Saturday with a tribute on Facebook.
“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and renowned musician, Willie Colón. He passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by his beloved family,” the statement underneath an image of the singer read in both Spanish and English.
“While we grieve his absence, we also rejoice in the timeless gift of his music and the cherished memories he created that will live on forever.”
The statement concluded: “Our family is deeply grateful for your prayers and support during this time of mourning. We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate our grief.”
While Colón’s cause of death is not yet known, reports have previously claimed he was hospitalized in New York Friday for respiratory concerns.
Colón, born William Anthony Colón Román, was a musician who largely embraced his Puerto Rican heritage throughout his life in the South Bronx in New York City. Growing up, he learned Spanish from his grandmother, Antonia (Toña).
He recorded his first album, called El Malo, when he was 16-years-old with Puerto Rican salsa singer Héctor Lavoe in 1967. The duo was signed with Fania Records, the legendary label that became synonymous with the birth of salsa.
More to follow
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks