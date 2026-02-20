‘I’ll headbang where nobody has headbanged before’: William Shatner, 94, announces heavy metal album
The ‘Star Trek’ legend is showing no signs of slowing down
Rock me up, Scotty! Star Trek actor William Shatner is about to “boldly headbang where nobody has headbanged before” with the announcement of a new project – a heavy metal album.
You’d be forgiven for thinking the 94-year-old might want to enjoy the quiet life after decades of success in the entertainment industry, but Shatner is powering ahead with the unexpected record.
The Star Trek icon shared details about the project in an excitable X post, writing: “I have explored space. I have explored time. Now… I explore distortion.
“Yes. You read that correctly. I am releasing a HEAVY METAL album.”
The album will feature “35 metal virtuous, thunderous guitars, and chaos with purpose”, he added, teasing “covers of legends like Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden, and Judas Priest – and a few originals forged in the same cosmic fire”.
“This project is, quite literally, a gathering of forces. Loud imagination. Honest intensity. Unapologetic exploration,” Shatner said. “At 94, one does not slow down. One turns the volume up.
“So prepare yourselves. We are about to boldly headbang where no one has headbanged before.”
In a press release, Cleopatra Records added: “Built around massive guitars, cinematic arrangements, and Shatner’s signature vocal intensity, the record plays like a high-voltage film: sharp turns, dark humor, raw emotion, and moments of unexpected beauty.
“The result is an event album – designed not as a novelty, but as a statement, uniting a legion of metal’s most respected musicians under one uniquely singular vision.”
Shatner had the idea for the record while working on an upcoming Nuclear Messiah album, which will see more than 34 musicians united to form a “mega-powered supergroup”.
Shatner has voiced an introduction piece for the group’s Black Flame record, working with Megadeth’s founding guitarist Chris Poland.
“When Nuclear Messiah came to life, something clicked,” Shatner said. “It wasn’t just a track - it was a doorway. It made me want to go all the way in, bring in the best metal players I could find, and create something fearless.”
Further details on Shatner’s album, including its release date and tracklisting, will be released in due course, the label said.
The actor found fame when he boarded Star Trek’s USS Enterprise in 1966, and he stuck around to play Captain Kirk in all three seasons of the original series, before reprising the role in an animated version of the sci-fi hit in 1973.
He also donned the Starfleet uniform in the first seven Star Trek movies, released between 1979 and 1994.
While Shatner is best known for his acting career, this isn’t his first foray into music.
He released his debut record, The Transformed Man, in 1968, introducing fans to his unusual, spoken word-style singing voice.
In the decades since, Shatner released numerous other records – covering everything from Pink Floyd to Christmas classics – and performed on both the big and small screens.
