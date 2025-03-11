Wheesung death: Popular South Korean singer-songwriter dies aged 43

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Popular K-pop singer-songwriter Wheesung, also known by his stage name Realslow, was found dead in his home in Seoul on Monday night. He was 43.

Police said they arrived at Wheesung’s home in Gwangjin district at 6.29pm after a report from his mother, according to a report in The Korea Herald. The singer was found unresponsive, and police said they believe the artist had been dead for a significant amount of time before he was found.

They are currently investigating the cause of death and will request an autopsy from the National Forensic Service.

No signs of foul play or forced entry were found at the scene.

The singer’s agency, Tajoy Entertainment, confirmed his death in a statement late on Monday.

“We are deeply sorry to share such heartbreaking and tragic news. On 10 March, our beloved artist Wheesung passed away. He was found in a state of cardiac arrest at his home in Seoul and was subsequently pronounced deceased,” the agency said in a statement, according to an online translation.

“The sudden loss has left his family, fellow artists at Tajoy Entertainment, and our entire staff in profound grief. It pains us deeply to deliver this devastating news to the fans who have always supported and loved Wheesung. We ask that you keep him in your thoughts and prayers so that he may rest peacefully.”

Korean media reported that the agency released another statement on Tuesday stating that the family was in “great shock and sorrow” and would therefore proceed to hold a private funeral “quietly with only family, relatives, and acquaintances in attendance” when they felt ready.

Wheesung held a fan meeting in February to celebrate his birthday and was set to perform at a concert in Daegu’s EXCO Auditorium on 15 March, with fellow singer KCM, which now stands cancelled.

Wheesung, whose real name was Choi Whee Sung, debuted in 2002 with his ballad album Like a Movie, but quickly pivoted to R&B the following year with his second album, It's Real.

“This album can be called my true debut album because it reflects my style and musical taste. I want to surprise people with every album I record,” he said in a 2003 interview to The Korea Herald.

Wheesung continued to gain popularity over the years, collaborating with contemporary K-Pop artists and producers and trying new genres with each successive album.

Solidifying his position as one of Korea’s leading R&B and ballad singers, he released a string of hits like “With Me” in 2003, “Insomnia” in 2009, and “Even Thought of Marriage” in 2010.

His talents extended beyond performing as he became a prolific songwriter, penning lyrics for several popular K-pop tracks. His songwriting credits include Younha's “Password 486” (2007), GNA's “I'll Get Lost, You Go Your Way” (2010), T-ara's “You Drive Me Crazy” (2010), Orange Caramel's “Magic Girl” (2012), and TWICE’s “Dance the Night Away” (2018).

Wheesung also made his mark as a producer. He was behind singer Ailee's 2012 debut digital single “Heaven”, helping launch her into a successful ongoing career.

Wheesung got into legal trouble in 2013 when he was investigated for allegedly misusing an anesthetic called propofol by repeatedly asking dermatology clinics in the Gangnam district to write him prescriptions. In 2013, he was cleared of charges.

In South Korea, propofol can only be legally prescribed by medical professionals in limited dosages and for medical purposes alone. In 2009, Michael Jackson died from cardiac arrest that was caused by a propofol and benzodiazepine overdose, which he had been given by his physician to help him sleep.

Wheesung was investigated again and indicted for illegal propofol usage in 2021 after he was found unconscious in a Seoul shopping mall bathroom and a hotel bathroom the previous year.

Syringes and vials of anesthetic etomidate were found next to him, but Wheesung was let go because etomidate is not classified as a narcotic in South Korea.

He was finally indicted for habitual use of propofol in 2021 and received a one-year prison sentence, suspended for two years, 40 hours of community service, 40 hours of drug treatment, as well as a fine of 60.5 million won (£32,260).

While Wheesung returned to the entertainment industry, his career never returned to the heights it was once at.

Tributes from fellow artists and fans came in as news of his death broke.

Singer Yoon Min Soo posted a video singing with Wheesung on Instagram and wrote: “Wheesung, let's sing and make music freely in that place. I won't forget your pure and clear heart. Let's meet again someday and sing together.”

“Thank you for your incredible music, which had a huge impact on my life. Rest in peace,” rapper Changmo said.

Another rapper, Verbal Jint, posted a black square on his Instagram, writing: “Every moment we shared was an honor, and I'm grateful. You've worked so hard, rest in peace, Wheesung.”

Solar, part of the girl group Mamamoo, posted a tribute on Instagram: “Thank you for making amazing songs and singing it together with us since Mamamoo 's pre debut when all of us didn't know anything. Also, I will never forget your amazing songs. May you rest in peace.”

Musician Harisu posted a picture of Wheesung on Instagram, writing: “May he rest in peace.”

Rapper Paloalto shared “Like a Movie” on Instagram and wrote about attending Wheesung’s concert when young. “I have so many memories of him from my 20s. I even attended his first concert after releasing my debut album. This is so shocking and heartbreaking. Thank you for being part of my youth with your music,” he said.

The news of Wheesung’s death came barely a month after the death of 24-year-old Bloodhounds star Kim Sae Ron, who died by suicide.

Kim received significant backlash after a drunk driving incident in May 2022, following which her role on the Netflix show appeared to have been reduced.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.