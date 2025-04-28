Warren Zeiders slammed by fellow country artist for cursing at fan on stage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Warren Zeiders was called out by fellow country music artist Aaron Watson for his recent actions toward a fan on tour.

The “Sin So Sweet” singer, 25, was caught on video swearing at one audience member before ordering his removal from the crowd during his Relapse, Lies, and Betrayal tour stop in St. Augustine, Florida, last weekend.

On April 24, Watson took to his social media to condemn Zeiders’ on-stage behavior, but referred to him as “Wilbur Zayderhoffer.”

“I don’t even know how I talk about this. It’s so inappropriate. It’s Rated-R, but it needs to be discussed,” he started. “This week in country music an artist from the stage told the fan, and I quote, God it’s awful, I quote, he said microphone, ‘Suck my bleep mother f’r.’ And then he said, ‘Nobody flips me off,’ and he called the guy the P-word.”

Watson, 47, said he was introduced to Zeiders years ago through their mutual collaborators.

“This artist, I’ve met him before, we are going to call him Warr… Wilbur Zayderhoffer,” Watson said.

“I met Wilbur a couple years ago. He was alright. He was a little hoity-toity if you ask me, but I’m friends with the guy who wrote one of his songs, and I know a guy who was his producer. And I thought, ‘Hey, I’ll be one of Wilbur’s Instagram acquaintances,’” he continued.

“But Wilbur what you did on the stage, in front of God and everybody, unprofessional.

“That fan down there in the crowd, he flipped you off. He basically whipped out a spoon, and Wilbur you are up there on the stage in the spotlight, and you whipped out a machete. You brought a machete to a spoon fight on one of your fans, and you look like the poster boy for Summer’s Eve, and they should put your face on the box.

open image in gallery Aaron Watson (right) shames Warren Zeiders for screaming profanity at a fan during his concert in Florida last weekend ( Getty/TikTok )

“I’m gonna tell you this Wilbur. I know you’re the biggest thing since sliced bread, but you won’t always be that, and remember that who you pass on the way up are the same people that you pass on the way down,” Watson continued. “And those fans, they’re solid gold. And there’s a lot of artists who are out there, who are talented and working just as hard as you that would give anything to have a fraction of what you have.”

Footage online showed Zeiders stopping mid-song to yell at the crowd member for supposedly flipping him off.

“You wanna flip me off again?” he said. “I’ll get you kicked out of the f***ing show.”

“F*** me? F*** you,” Zeiders continued. “Sorry your wife likes my f***ing show and you don’t.”

“You’re gonna come to my show and flip me off? Get the f*** out,” he told the man, who was ultimately escorted out of the concert.

Zeiders only started pursuing a music career in 2021 after an injury crushed his plans to be a professional lacrosse player.

He shot to stardom on TikTok, posting covers of popular country hits such as Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey,” which caught the attention of Warner Records. He achieved his first number-one hit on country radio with his single “Pretty Little Poison” (2023).