Boomtown, Isle of Wight Festival, and Love Saves the Day are among the 46 music festivals fundraising for War Child, a charity that supports children affected by conflict.

The partnership between the charity and the Association of Independent Festivals, Boomtown, and Team Love (behind events such as Love Saves the Day) will give music fans a chance to win two tickets to a range of festivals this summer by donating £10 to War Child in the Festivals Unite prize draw. Entries open at 11am on 15 May.

UK festivals backing the fundraiser include Reading and Leeds, Parklife, Shambala, 2000trees, We Out Here, All Points East, Camp Bestival, Green Man, and End of the Road.

Lido, Love International, Outlook, Junction 2, Houghton, Waterworks, and Jazz Cafe Festival are also participating in the initiative.

The charity has said that the funds will go directly toward providing aid, safe spaces, education, specialist psychological support, and long-term protection for vulnerable children around the world.

War Child reports that 473 million children, a figure greater than the entire population of the US and Canada combined, are impacted by war – whether through losing their homes or being separated from their friends and loved ones.

The charity operates in 13 countries across Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America, and aims to reach children as quickly as possible when conflict breaks out and to stay as long as is necessary afterwards to support them through their recovery. Its local teams work in communities and refugee camps to create safe spaces for children to play, learn, and access psychological support.

In a statement, War Child UK Music Manager Feedy Frizzi said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Festivals Unite and all the teams that are donating tickets to some of the most highly anticipated festivals of the summer.

“I'm a strong believer that music fans truly care about making a positive impact, and this prize draw is the perfect opportunity for them to do just that while getting the chance to see some of their favourite artists live.”

AIF CEO John Rostron added: “By bringing together the UK festival community for this campaign, we can not only raise funds for a worthy cause but also demonstrate the good that both festivals and festival-goers can do.”

A full list of participating festivals is below:

2000trees; All Points East; Anjuna Deep – Open Air London; Annie Mac Before Midnight; ArcTanGent; Body Movements; Boomtown; Boundary; Camp Bestival; Camp Wildfire; Dekmantel; Dimensions; Eden; End Of The Road Festival; Fly Open Air; Forwards; Gottwood; Green Gathering; Green Man; High Lights; Homestead; Houghton; Isle of Wight Festival; Jazz Cafe Festival; Junction 2Kala; Leeds; Lido; Love International; Love Saves The Day; Love Supreme; Madruga; Maiden Voyage; Multi Multi; Outlook; Parklife; Queens Yard Summer Party; Radar; Reading; Red Rooster; Shambala; Shindig; Snowboxx; The Long Road; Waterworks; We Out Here.

Donations can be made here. Every £10 donated earns one entry into the prize draw. There will be two draws, one on 22 May and another on 2 June. Entries close at midnight on 1 June 2025.