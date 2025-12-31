Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Kiss guitarist Vinnie Vincent has lashed out at “emotionally disturbed trolls” questioning the unusually high price of his new CD single.

Vincent, 73, doubled down on the $225 price tag on his new single, “Ride The Serpent,” after announcing the release of 1,000 copies of the single-track CD single, autographed by the rocker, earlier this month. The limited edition release costs an even larger $300 for international orders, according to Vincent’s online store.

When the musician first announced the release, he said that fans should “expect” the high price tag if they support his music.

“I understand the bitching, the moaning, the whining about price, but you must also understand that my situation is as such that my music is so desired that it will be targeted and taken from me immediately, which I cannot/will not allow,” he wrote on Facebook on December 1.

“I wish it was not this way, but I'm honored that it is..It's a double-edged sword for me, but I sincerely hope that when you think it through you will understand the dilemma I face.”

Vinnie Vincent is charging $225 for an autographed copy of his single-track CD single, ‘Ride The Serpent’ ( Getty )

However, Vincent’s patience began to wear thin as social media users shared their furious reactions to the expensive eight-minute single, with one writing on Instagram: “Legendary guitarist? You were with kiss for two years and now you’re charging $300 for one song get over yourself dude.”

Another slammed on X, “The guy is delusional. His music ain't worth that, and besides, he's ripped off way too many people to be taken seriously. Spend your money at your own risk.”

Vincent began to fire back at unhappy people on social media and started to disable comments on his posts, writing: “I disconnected the comments because of the whining b****ing immature ‘I want it for free babies.’

“It's just too tiresome too deal with this type of imbecile who's still unfortunately thinks that someone owes them something. Nobody owes them anything. especially me.if they want my music they can pay for it or wait a long time before they can get it bootlegged.”

He wrote Saturday: “I am the manufacturer. I produce high end product. I set the price accordingly. It's that simple. there's no argument here. there's no discussion. I've created an elite product for elite taste. So for the smash and grab EBT card group of self entitled complainers bitching about price..f*** off. the fatigue is now exhaustion.”

The guitarist previously warned in another post, “Don’t tread on my world and the good vibes of this fan site. There are plenty of other sites where emotionally disturbed trolls can try and disrupt.”

Vincent was in the infamous rock band from late 1982 until mid-1984. After replacing founding guitarist Ace Frehley, he co-wrote many songs and played on the Creatures of the Night and Lick It Up albums. He eventually left the group due to contract issues.