Musician Michael Franti has denied allegations of sexual abuse and grooming made by 27-year-old singer-songwriter Victoria Canal. In a statement issued Sunday, Franti admitted to infidelity in his marriage but insisted that his relationship with Canal was consensual.

“I’m aware of the recent posts this artist made about our relationship, and while I support her need to express herself publicly, the relationship was completely consensual, based on mutual feelings and attraction,” the Michael Franti & Spearhead vocalist wrote.

“I vehemently dispute any version of the story that says otherwise. I will however, take full accountability for not better recognizing the power imbalance as she was younger than me, and I was the headliner on tour,” he added.

“For those reasons alone, I never should have allowed the relationship to become romantic.

The Independent has contacted Franti representatives for further comment.

Michael Franti 'vehemently denied' allegations of abuse in a statement of his own

A representative for Canal told The Independent: “It feels very liberating for Victoria to speak on her experience as she continues to heal. She hopes sharing can help young women entering the world of music to keep their eyes open and protect themselves.”

Last week, Canal posted a detailed account of what she described as a year-long abusive relationship with an older, “very powerful” figure in the music industry who helped launch her career after discovering her when she was 19. She did not name Franti in her post; however, the 59-year-old artist has previously gushed about discovering Canal on Instagram in 2018, when she would have been about 19 years old.

“This is something I’ve never spoken about publicly, and have been holding for 8 years now – it has plagued my body, spirit, and mind, in subliminal and overt ways, for my entire 20s,” Canal wrote.

After taking her under his wing, Canal alleged that the older artist began touching her and taking photos without her consent. “This person verbally admitted to me (while I was in an extremely vulnerable position) that getting me in this position had been his plan all along — from the moment he saw my face on the Internet,” she wrote.

Victoria Canal said 'This statement is a gift to myself' on Instagram

Following Canal’s post, multiple artists withdrew from the Soulshine at Sea music cruise, scheduled to sail from Miami, Florida, to Cozumel, Mexico, in November. Festival promoter Sixthman canceled the sold-out four-day cruise Sunday “in light of recent events.” Sixthman said it is “actively working to announce a new event” departing November 4, with further details expected for ticketholders.

Tank And The Bangas were the first to announce that they’d dropped off their upcoming tour supporting Michael Franti & Spearhead.

Victoria Canal and Michael Franti met in 2018 when she was around 19 and he was around 54

“While we are not aware of any specific details related to the matter, in light of the recent post made about the artist, we have made the difficult decision to not participate,” the band wrote on Instagram, for which Canal thanked them on her Instagram Stories.

Dispatch, Maggie Rose, Hirie, and Liz Vice, all scheduled to perform at Soulshine at Sea, subsequently withdrew from the cruise, citing allegations against another artist on the lineup.

On Monday, Canal appeared to respond to Franti’s statement, writing on her Instagram Story: “I saw the response statement. [...] but it’s not in my capacity to go to war on this.”

Victoria Canal's Instagram Story on Monday

“I am used to gaslighting from this person,” she added.

“I’m just truly grateful to be heard by a lot of you and supported in that healing. my life is mine, not his – and it feels monumental to reclaim that. all I can ask of myself is to stay present and enjoy my life, now that I’ve set myself, and the truth, free. what happens from now is not for me to carry on my shoulders.

“I had no agenda for sharing my story – I simply want to let go, and to let young women entering the world of music know to keep their eyes open and protect themselves.”