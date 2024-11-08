Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Madonna shared a forceful message to Donald Trump after he won the US election.

Trump’s presidency has led to a strong reaction from the world of celebrity, with famous Kamala Harris supporters, including several late-night hosts, making no secret of their upset over the result.

Days before election day, which took place on Tuesday (5 November), Madonna shared her endorsement for Democratic nominee Harris, revealing that she had returned home from a trip Paris, France so she could cast her vote.

However, days after Trump beat Harris, Madonna responded to the news on Instagram. She shared a photo of a cake she baked, which she had emblazoned with the words: “F*** Trump.”

In a follow-up post on her instagram Stories, the “Like a Prayer” singer posted a photo of herself that featured the caption: “Trying to get my head around why a convicted felon, rapist, bigot was chosen to lead our country because he's good for the economy?”

Madonna’s post comes after she defended Harris when some people criticised the then-vice presidential candidate’s facial expressions during her debate with Mike Pence leading up to the election in 2020.

The singer described criticism against the former California prosecutor as “another example of sexism and racism in America,” adding: “Kamala is an intelligent, compassionate, well spoken leader who stands for justice and equal rights for all people.”

open image in gallery Madonna shares withering response after Trump becomes president ( Instagram )

Other musicians to respond to Trump’s election victory were Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and Cardi B.

Grande, who will star in the film adaptation of Wicked later this month, wrote: “Holding the hand of every person who is feeling the immeasurable heaviness of this outcome today,” while Eilish said the president’s victory was “a war on women”.

Eilish went on to address Trump’s presidency at one of her concerts, which took place hours after the result was announced. In a fan-filmed video shared on TikTok, the singer could be heard telling the crowd that she “couldn’t really fathom doing a show on this day”.

She added: “The song that we’re about to do is a song that my brother Finneas and I wrote many years ago, and it’s about the abuse that exists in this world upon women and a lot of the experiences that I have gone through and people I know have gone through. To tell you the truth, I’ve never met one single woman who doesn’t have a story of abuse. Not one.

open image in gallery Donald Trump has become president again ( Getty Images )

“I’ve dealt with some stuff myself and I’ve been taken advantage of. My boundaries were crossed, to say it politely, and now a person who is a … let’s say convicted predator, let’s say that – god, my heart is beating fast – someone who hates women so, so deeply is about to be the president of the United States of America.”