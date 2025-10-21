Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kenny Loggins has hit out at President Donald Trump after his song “Danger Zone” was used in the president’s bizarre AI-created video showing himself wearing a crown, flying a “KING TRUMP” fighter jet, and bombing a crowd of No Kings protesters with brown liquid.

Loggins, 77, famously recorded the song, which was written by Giorgio Moroder, for the soundtrack of the 1986 Tom Cruise movie Top Gun.

The singer has called for Trump’s video to be taken down on copyright grounds.

In a statement to Variety, Loggins said: “This is an unauthorized use of my performance of ‘Danger Zone.’ Nobody asked me for my permission, which I would have denied, and I request that my recording on this video is removed immediately.

“I can’t imagine why anybody would want their music used or associated with something created with the sole purpose of dividing us. Too many people are trying to tear us apart, and we need to find new ways to come together.

open image in gallery President Trump as he appears in the AI-generated video ( Donald Trump )

open image in gallery Kenny Loggins, pictured in 2022, has spoken out about President Trump's use of his song 'Danger Zone' ( Cindy Ord/Getty Images )

“We’re all Americans, and we’re all patriotic. There is no ‘us and them’ — that’s not who we are, nor is it what we should be. It’s all of us. We’re in this together, and it is my hope that we can embrace music as a way of celebrating and uniting each and every one of us.”

When Variety approached the White House for a response to the statement from Loggins, a representative reportedly responded with a Top Gun meme that reads: “I feel the need for speed.”

The Independent has reached out to Loggins and the White House for comment.

This weekend’s “No Kings” protests received support from a number of celebrities.

In Chicago, John Cusack said the city’s message to the Trump administration is: “Go to hell!”

The 59-year-old High Fidelity and Say Anything star is a longtime resident of the city.

In an interview with CNN at the rally, Cusack claimed that Trump misunderstands Chicago. The president has asked the Supreme Court for permission to send troops into the city, arguing they are needed to protect federal border and immigration officials. Officials in the city insist they are not needed.

“What’s interesting is that he doesn’t understand that all the labor rights around the world came from this town, this place,” said Cusack “So if he thinks this place is going to be a fascist hub – no chance!”

Addressing the president directly, Cusack continued: “No, you can’t put troops on our streets. You can’t create enough chaos to invoke the Insurrection Act so you can stay in power. We all know what your plan is.”

Glenn Close, Ben Stiller, and Jamie Lee Curtis were also among those who either attended protests or spoke out in support on social media.