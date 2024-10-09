Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama says she’s not voting because she doesn’t ‘care’

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama has said she has no plans to vote in the upcoming US presidential election as she “genuinely” doesn’t “care.”

Alabama Barker, who turned 18 last December, is the daughter of Blink-182 drummer Barker and former beauty pageant queen Shanna Moakler.

Page Six reports that she made the comments during a recent Instagram Live. She has two million followers on the platform.

“It’s kinda immature if I talk about it and I’m not fully educated, but I do have an opinion, and I’ll keep it to myself,” explained Barker.

She continued: “Not voting isn’t crazy, in my opinion, at all because if I don’t feel like I have the exact education for what I’m voting for, how is it right for me to vote for something I’m not completely educated on?”

Barker acknowledged that she “could educate” herself about leading candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, but said she has no plans to.

open image in gallery Alabama Barker pictured in Los Angeles in February 2024 ( Getty Images for The PÄvÃ© Group )

“Why am I doing that if I genuinely really don’t care?” she pondered.

“I’m just honest. I don’t care to vote if I don’t know exactly what’s going on. I don’t think that’s wrong. And I completely stand on that, and I stand by it.”

She added that she “just turned 18” and “never voted before.”

“We all know this. You can’t vote until you’re 18. I’ve never voted. If I don’t want to vote, I don’t have to vote. And if I don’t want to be in politics, I don’t have to be in politics,” she argued.

“I do have an opinion,” she repeated. “I have an opinion on what I feel is right because of what I’ve been seeing. And just, like, I feel like one of the voters is just a mess. I mean, one of the – sorry – one of the people, the runners, candidates. See? I’m telling you, I’m not educated. I’m a little bit stupid.”

When another Instagram user commented on the livestream to say that her “privilege is showing,” Barker shot back: “Like, what? Because I don’t want to vote? I’m not educated on it. Maybe next year I’ll vote.”

Presidential elections in the United States take place every four years.

According to the latest polls, Democratic candidate Harris continues to lead her Republican rival Trump by a hairline; which hasn’t changed substantially since mid-August.

Yet a polling twist in Trump’s home state of Florida shows a dwindling lead for the former president, according to a Republican pollster; particularly among young Floridians.