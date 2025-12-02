Rapper Toosii pauses music career to play college football at Syracuse University

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Double-platinum rapper Toosii has committed to the Syracuse University football team.

The 25-year-old, whose real name is Nau’Jour Grainger, announced Monday that he is putting his music career on pause to return to his hometown of Syracuse, New York, to play Division I football. He accepted an offer to play for Syracuse Orange’s head coach Fran Brown in the 2026 season.

“For every kid who ever had a dream, make it reality,” Toosii announced his decision on X. “God’s will is the way and no one can stop it not even the devil. I wanna thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for even giving me the strength to chase what I believed when so many people told me I couldn’t.

“Thank you to the people who supported me as well, it never go unnoticed,” he added. “When Coach Fran called, I knew it was a sign from God. So with that being said, Cuse I’m coming home.”

The rapper was born and raised in Syracuse until age 12. He then moved with his family to North Carolina, where he played high school football. He started recording music at age 16 and skyrocketed to fame as his songs found internet fame.

Rapper Toosii, real name Nau’Jour Grainger, will play football at Syracuse in the 2026 season ( Getty Images )

His hit “Favorite Song” became a viral sensation on TikTok in 2023, peaking at the fifth spot on the Billboard Hot 100. The song eventually became certified double platinum, solidifying his place as an up and coming artist. He is also known for his songs “Please Don’t Go” (featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again) and “Love Cycle.” In October, he wrapped up supporting YoungBoy Never Broke Again on tour.

Toosii, who has over four million followers on Instagram and over three million monthly listeners on Spotify, played wide receiver and returned kicks for Rolesville High School as a high school athlete until he graduated in 2018.

He shared his goal of playing college football in a social media post back in August. In addition to a video of him practicing football, the rapper captioned the post: “I’m chasing history. First multi-platinum recording artist to go back to school and play DIVISION I football. Next year I’m gonna be on somebody’s team mark my words!”

After the father of two posted his dream of returning to the field and tagged recruiters, interest began to pour in. He shared pictures from a recruiting visit to Syracuse earlier this year, and reportedly visited Duke and North Carolina State as well. Toosii also announced in September that he had received a scholarship offer from Sacramento State.