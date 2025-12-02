Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Rapper Toosii pauses music career to play college football at Syracuse University

‘Favorite Song’ singer will join the team for the 2026 season

Carsen Holaday
in New York
Tuesday 02 December 2025 09:38 EST
Here Are Five Things You Didn't Know About Toosii | Billboard

Double-platinum rapper Toosii has committed to the Syracuse University football team.

The 25-year-old, whose real name is Nau’Jour Grainger, announced Monday that he is putting his music career on pause to return to his hometown of Syracuse, New York, to play Division I football. He accepted an offer to play for Syracuse Orange’s head coach Fran Brown in the 2026 season.

“For every kid who ever had a dream, make it reality,” Toosii announced his decision on X. “God’s will is the way and no one can stop it not even the devil. I wanna thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for even giving me the strength to chase what I believed when so many people told me I couldn’t.

“Thank you to the people who supported me as well, it never go unnoticed,” he added. “When Coach Fran called, I knew it was a sign from God. So with that being said, Cuse I’m coming home.”

The rapper was born and raised in Syracuse until age 12. He then moved with his family to North Carolina, where he played high school football. He started recording music at age 16 and skyrocketed to fame as his songs found internet fame.

Rapper Toosii, real name Nau’Jour Grainger, will play football at Syracuse in the 2026 season
Rapper Toosii, real name Nau’Jour Grainger, will play football at Syracuse in the 2026 season (Getty Images)

His hit “Favorite Song” became a viral sensation on TikTok in 2023, peaking at the fifth spot on the Billboard Hot 100. The song eventually became certified double platinum, solidifying his place as an up and coming artist. He is also known for his songs “Please Don’t Go” (featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again) and “Love Cycle.” In October, he wrapped up supporting YoungBoy Never Broke Again on tour.

Toosii, who has over four million followers on Instagram and over three million monthly listeners on Spotify, played wide receiver and returned kicks for Rolesville High School as a high school athlete until he graduated in 2018.

He shared his goal of playing college football in a social media post back in August. In addition to a video of him practicing football, the rapper captioned the post: “I’m chasing history. First multi-platinum recording artist to go back to school and play DIVISION I football. Next year I’m gonna be on somebody’s team mark my words!”

After the father of two posted his dream of returning to the field and tagged recruiters, interest began to pour in. He shared pictures from a recruiting visit to Syracuse earlier this year, and reportedly visited Duke and North Carolina State as well. Toosii also announced in September that he had received a scholarship offer from Sacramento State.

