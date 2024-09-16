Tito Jackson’s touching gesture to brother Michael just days before his death

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Tito Jackson, one of the founding members of The Jackson 5, died just days after he paid tribute to his late brother Michael Jackson on Instagram.

The musician’s sons, TJ, Taj and Taryll, said in a statement shared to Instagram on Sunday, 15 September: “It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us.

“We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being.”

They continued: “He will be missed tremendously. It will forever be ‘Tito Time” for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is ‘Love One Another.’ We love you Pops.”

Tito played guitar, sang and danced in The Jackson 5 and was catapulted to fame in the late Sixties and early Seventies with the group’s No 1 hits: “I Want You Back” in 1969, and “ABC,” “The Love You Save” and “I’ll Be There” in 1970.

Tito’s death comes just four days after he paid tribute to his brother Michael – who passed away in June 2009 aged 50 from a cardiac arrest – in a post to Instagram.

Posting a picture of himself at the Michael Jackson memorial in Munich, Germany, Tito wrote: “Before our show in Munich, my brothers Jackie, Marlon, and I, visited the beautiful memorial dedicated to our beloved brother, Michael Jackson.

“We’re deeply grateful for this special place that honours not only his memory but also our shared legacy. Thank you for keeping his spirit alive.”

Tito performing in Atlanta in 2019 ( Getty Images )

Stunned fans have flocked to the comments on Tito’s post to share their condolences. One wrote: “With your brother now Tito, my heart is broken.”

Another added: “I’m shocked, tell me what I’m reading isn’t true.”

A third said: “RIP Michael and Tito.”

After Michael’s death, Tito, Jackie, Jermaine, and Marlon played a series of shows in 2012 – their first tour as a band in almost three decades.

Michael Jackson (centre) with his brothers (left to right): Marlon, Jackie, Randy and Tito "The Jackson Five" at Heathorw Airport, London arriving from Amsterdam for their British tour ( PA/PA Wire )

Tito was also a judge on the BBC celebrity singing competition show Just the Two of Us and exectutive produced the reality show The Jacksons: A Family Dynasty, which followed the reunion of the brothers.

The singer said of touring without Michael: “I don’t think we will ever get used to performing without him. He’s dearly missed.”

He added that the singer’s spirit was “with us when we are performing. It gives us a lot of positive energy and puts a lot of smiles on our faces.”