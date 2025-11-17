Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tina Knowles has paid her respects to one of Beyoncé’s biggest fans, Sydney Hardeman, following her death at 25.

Hardeman, whose priceless reaction at the pop superstar’s 2018 Coachella show went viral after being featured in the 2019 concert film, Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé, died by suicide November 8, her mother confirmed to TMZ.

Following the tragic news, Beyoncé’s mother, 71, shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

“So sad to hear the news that this angel has gone to be with the lord. My Love goes out to her family and friends, and all the beehive members that knew and loved her,” Knowles wrote, alongside a video edit of pictures of Hardeman at Coachella.

“I remember the video that went viral of her expression at Coachella and all the photos after that I’ve seen. I didn’t know her personally,” she added, “but I feel a real sad sadness today at this loss of this young beautiful woman. My prayers up for her family.”

Sydney Hardeman (right), who went viral for her priceless reaction to Beyonce's 2018 Coachella performance, has died at 25 ( Getty/Netflix )

Below the post, a user, claiming to be one of Hardeman’s best friends, expressed their gratitude to Knowles, writing: “Thank you so much. this means a lot to us, family and friends.”

A native of Texas, Hardeman’s death came months before she was to be married in April, her mother, Jamie, told TMZ.

Jamie disclosed that before her daughter’s death, she noticed “differences in [Hardeman’s] mood,” following the passing of her grandfather. While her family tried to get her to seek help, they said she canceled all counseling appointments.

Sharing a poignant message with other young Beyoncé fans via TMZ, Jamie said: “Lean on your village, Sydney had a huge village ...sometimes you just need to be vulnerable to the people around you so they can help you. Parents are here to support you. It’s OK to be down, it’s normal, you haven’t gotten to the good part yet. Please keep going.”

A GoFundMe has since been launched in memory of Hardeman, with the funds going toward “minority scholarships and for Sydney’s Salvation Foundation that is currently in the works to support mental health initiatives and suicide prevention of people of all ages and walks of life, and that her legacy lives on forever,” the page reads.

“Sydney was one of those rare people who brought light and laughter everywhere she went, confident, hilarious, endlessly kind, and full of life. She was an incredible pilot, deeply educated and passionate about everything she did,” it adds.

“Sydney meant the world to so many people. Her light, her laughter, and her love will stay with us forever. Thank you for helping us honor her and the incredible life she has lived.”

Hardeman was 19 when she went viral for looking completely stunned during Beyoncé’s headlining Coachella set. Her expression, which was later included in the 2019 Homecoming concert documentary, became a trending meme.

Speaking to BuzzFeed News at the time, Hardeman said she was “surprised” that her reaction “blew up” the way it did.

“I was expecting to see myself because I remember the cameraman being in my face the whole time,” she said, “but I was so happy to be shown because it means Beyoncé knows my face exists.”

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.