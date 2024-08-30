Morrissey claims Johnny Marr turned down ‘lucrative’ offer to reunite The Smiths

Support truly

Former The Smiths singer Morrissey has claimed that guitarist Johnny Marr ignored a “lucrative” offer to reunite the band.

In the wake of this week’s high-profile Oasis reunion, some fans had speculated whether Morrissey, 65, and Marr, 60, might also put their differences aside and reconcile.

However, in a post on his website today (August 29), a representative for Morrissey wrote in a statement: “In June 2024 AEG Entertainment Group made a lucrative offer to both Morrissey and Marr to tour worldwide as ‘The Smiths’ throughout 2025.

“Morrissey said Yes to the offer; Marr ignored the offer.

“Morrissey undertakes a largely sold out tour of the USA in November. Marr continues to tour as a special guest to New Order.”

The Smiths were a legendary indie band from Manchester who split up in 1987 after producing a string of indelible hits including “This Charming Man” and “Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now.”

Morrissey and Johnny Marr, formerly of The Smiths ( Getty )

In May last year, the band’s bassist Andy Rourke died aged 59.

The news was announced by Marr, who wrote on social media: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer.

“Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans. We request privacy at this sad time.”

In 2022, Marr said there was “zero chance” he’d ever work with Morrissey again.

Marr, who was speaking to Steve Wright on BBC Radio Two, said it had been “18 or maybe 15” years since he had last spoken to Morrissey in person.

At the time the pair had become embroiled in a war of words after Morrissey wrote an open letter to Marr asking him to stop bringing him up in interviews.

Marr responded to his former bandmate on Instagram, writing: “An ‘open letter’ hasn’t really been a thing since 1953, It’s all ‘social media’ now. Even Donald J Trump had that one down. Also, this fake news business… a bit 2021 yeah?”

Since The Smiths broke up, there have been numerous calls for them to reunite but until now both Morrissey and Marr have always publicly refuted the idea of getting back together.

Morrissey, who has become known for making reactionary political statements, was once quoted as saying: “I would rather eat my own testicles than reform the Smiths, and that’s saying something for a vegetarian.”