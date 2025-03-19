Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Dare has enjoyed a rapid rise as a singer and producer, but he failed to find much support when he attempted to crowd-surf at a recent show.

The 29-year-old Los Angeles-born musician, real name Harrison Patrick Smith, was performing at the Marble Factory in Bristol, England on Sunday, March 16.

Midway through closing his set with his 2022 viral hit “Girls,” The Dare decided to dive from the stage into the audience below him.

However, with many fans already occupied filming events with their phones in their hands, the crowd failed to catch him. Video circulating on social media showed the artist disappear unimpeded through the audience as he fell to the ground, before eventually making his way back to his feet and continuing the song while perched on the front barrier.

The clip was captioned: “THE DARE takes a tumble in Bristol last night.”

The artist has apparently had more success crowd-surfing in the past. One viral tweet from January read: “The dare crowdsurfing just felt like passing around a tv remote.”

open image in gallery The Dare’s crowd-surfing attempt did not go to plan ( Twitter/@MR_CAMARADERIE )

After receiving widespread mockery over the incident on social media, the musician poked fun at himself on X, writing on Wednesday: “Record scratch. Freeze frame. Yep, that’s me. You’re probably wondering how I ended up here.”

open image in gallery Harrison was seen getting to his feet and continuing the performance after the failed stage dive ( Twitter/@MR_CAMARADERIE )

Speaking to The Independent last year, The Dare reacted to being described as the “poster boy for the indie sleaze revival.”

“I guess it’s better than working at a gas station,” he said. “I don’t think anybody likes getting labelled anything except ‘creative genius’ or ‘visionary artist of our lives’.”

He went on: “It’s like if you were to call The Beatles a British pop band, that would be wildly misleading as to what The Beatles are in the world.

“There’s truth in the whole indie sleaze thing, but I just hate those words a lot.”

He also discussed the creation of his hit single “Girls”, explaining that he first wrote it as a joke to send to his friends.

He finished a first demo within a few hours in the bedroom of his East Williamsburg flat. “My ex-girlfriend was like, ‘Do not release this,’” he recalled.

As for his song “Guess,” which became another hit after he produced it for Charli XCX and Billie Eilish, he recalled: “I had an early version of that song neither of us were excited by. Then Charli came to town for the Met Gala, and I was throwing one of my parties that weekend, so I made a jacked-up club version for the event and sent it to her, and she was like: ‘That’s the song. That’s it.’”