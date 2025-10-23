Taylor Swift and LL Cool J get Songwriters Hall of Fame nod

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taylor Swift, LL Cool J, and Talking Heads’ David Byrne have all been nominated for the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame.

They are part of a list that showcases an eclectic mix of pop, hip-hop, folk, and rock innovators, including Kenny Loggins, Pink, and Sarah McLachlan.

Further notable inclusions feature Charlotte Caffey, Kathy Valentine, and Jane M. Wiedlin from The Go-Go’s, alongside Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings of The Guess Who, and Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell from America.

Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of the glam rock band Kiss also received nominations.

The news came just days after the passing of Ace Frehley, Kiss's original lead guitarist and founding member, who died on 16 October in New Jersey at the age of 74.

Completing the performer-songwriter category are Richard Carpenter of The Carpenters, known for hits such as "Goodbye To Love" and "Yesterday Once More", Harry Wayne Casey, better known as KC of KC and the Sunshine Band, famed for tracks like "That’s The Way (I Like It)", and guitarist Boz Scaggs.

open image in gallery Taylor Swift is among the nominees for this year’s Songwriters Hall of Fame class ( Getty )

The Hall annually inducts performers and non-performers alike. The latter category's nominees this year include disco songwriter Pete Bellotte (known for his work with Donna Summer on “Hot Stuff”, “I Feel Love” and “Love To Love You Baby”), Andreas Carlsson (Backstreet Boys' “I Want It That Way”, NSYNC's “Bye Bye Bye”, Katy Perry's “Waking Up In Vegas”) and Steve Kipner (Olivia Newton-John's “Physical”, Christina Aguilera's “Genie In A Bottle”).

Eligible voting members have until midnight Eastern on December 4 to turn in ballots with their choices of up to three nominees from the songwriter category and up to three from the performing-songwriter category.

A few performers are getting another shot at entry. Walter Afanasieff, who helped Mariah Carey with her smash “All I Want for Christmas Is You” and who was previously nominated in the 2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame class, is up for induction again this year.

The Guess Who’s Bachman and Cummings — as well as Bob McDill, known for country classics like Dan Seals’ “Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)” — are also returning nominees.

open image in gallery LL Cool J is also among the nominees ( Invision )

The Songwriters Hall of Fame was established in 1969 to honor those creating the popular music. A songwriter with a notable catalogue of songs qualifies for induction 20 years after the first commercial release of a song.

Some already in the hall include Elton John and Bernie Taupin, Brian Wilson, James Taylor, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, Carole King, Paul Simon, Billy Joel, Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora, Lionel Richie, Bill Withers, Neil Diamond, Phil Collins, R.E.M., Steely Dan, Dean Pitchford, Hillary Lindsey and Timbaland.

The 2025 class included George Clinton, The Doobie Brothers, Ashley Gorley, Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, The Beach Boys’ Mike Love and Tony Macaulay.

The 2026 inductees will be announced in early 2026.