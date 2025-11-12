Taylor Swift was ‘the most phenomenal house guest’ says Marcus Mumford

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marcus Mumford has revealed that pop superstar Taylor Swift was an "absolutely phenomenal house guest" when she used his home studio to record parts of her 2020 album, Evermore.

The 38-year-old Mumford & Sons frontman recounted how The National’s Aaron Dessner, a frequent collaborator with Swift, approached him during the pandemic about a discreet recording space in the UK.

Mumford initially joked about the mystery artist being "Beyonce or something," only to discover it was Swift, then 35, who subsequently recorded parts of Evermore there. He later featured on her track 'Cowboy Like Me'.

Speaking on the Table Manners with Jessie Ware podcast, Mumford shared: "She was the most phenomenal house guest and she brought a killer candle, her candle game was excellent, and she finished the second half of Evermore in our studio. Then she asked me to sing on one (track), and I said, ‘yes’."

open image in gallery Taylor Swift's album ‘Evermore,’ was the sister record to ‘Folklore,’ released earlier that year ( Republic Records via AP )

Beyond his unexpected collaboration with Swift, Mumford also reflected on a pivotal encounter with Oasis legend Noel Gallagher that profoundly reshaped his approach to songwriting, inspiring him to write more consistently.

The California-born singer recalled a bar meeting where Gallagher challenged his temporary break from writing. Mumford quoted Gallagher: "Noel Gallagher talks about songs like ‘they fall from the sky’, but you’ve got to have your hands out ready to catch them, otherwise f***** Bono or Chris Martin are going to catch them."

He continued, detailing Gallagher's direct counsel: "I saw Noel a few years ago at a bar, and we were off the road for a minute, and he was like, ‘what are you up to?’, I said, ‘I’m just taking a minute, I’m knackered, you know, been touring etc’, and he said, ‘no, sorry, mate, are you a songwriter?’ I was like, ‘yes’. He was like, ‘well, then you should be writing songs every day, because it’s a muscle that will go into atrophy, unless you’re writing’."

open image in gallery Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Sons with ‘Table Manners’ presenters Jessie and Lennie Ware. ( Table Manners/PA Wire )

This advice proved profoundly impactful, spurring Mumford & Sons to adopt a daily writing regimen in January 2023.

Mumford explained that upon the band's reunion, he shared Gallagher's wisdom, leading them to "start just writing every day, like whatever came out, didn’t care about the quality, just cared about the quantity, and we just started writing and writing, writing, writing."

Mumford & Sons have achieved significant success, boasting three UK number one albums and five top 40 singles, including hits like 'Little Lion Man', 'The Cave', and 'I Will Wait'.

The full interview with Marcus Mumford is available on the Table Manners podcast across various streaming platforms, including YouTube.