SZA finally releases much-delayed new album ‘SOS Deluxe: Lana’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

SZA has finally released her long-anticipated new album SOS Deluxe: Lana.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, 35, released her second album SOS last December.

The new extended deluxe version features all 23 songs from the original album, the previously released single “Saturn,” and 14 brand new songs.

SZA announced the release on Instagram last night, writing: “FULL DELUXE DROPS FIRST THING TOMORROW AM. (Had to get my mixes right lol ! All songs are delivered and Ingesting into the system as we speak. pls be kind .. we been up for days ).”

The post was accompanied by a clip from the new music video for her single “Drive,” which features Zoolander star Ben Stiller.

The album features a guest appearance from Kendrick Lamar on the track “30 for 30,” with the rapper returning the favor after SZA appeared on two songs on his recent album GNX.

SZA releases highly anticipated deluxe version of her album ‘SOS’ ( Getty Images )

Other guests included Lil Yachty and Benny Blanco, who produced a song each.

It was announced earlier this month that SZA and Lamar will be touring together in 2025. The artists will embark on the North American leg of their Grand National Tour beginning in April next year.

Lamar, 37, and SZA previously toured together for record label Top Dawg Entertainment’s 2018 Championship Tour. They also collaborated on Lamar’s hit single “All the Stars” that same year.

The artists will kick off their Grand National Tour in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on April 19. They will continue to other major U.S. cities, including Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Seattle, Washington; and Detroit, Michigan, before concluding in Washington, D.C. on June 18.

SZA headlined the Sunday night of Glastonbury festival this summer, later revealing she was “scared” and “freaked out” during her set. She closed the festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset this June to one of the sparsest crowds in recent memory.

Festival organizers were subsequently criticized for their scheduling, as SZA’s Glastonbury debut clashed with other big artists on the lineup, including Justice on the West Holts stage, James Blake on Woodsies, London Grammar on Park Stage and The National on Other Stage.

Speaking to Vogue, SZA said of the performance: “I just felt like nothing I could do would be enough for Glastonbury, no matter what I did.

“It scared me,” she added. “I was like, well, I wish I wasn’t doing it, but I couldn’t walk away from it.”

SZA was the second Black woman in history to headline Glastonbury, following in the footsteps of Beyoncé in 2011.

“It’s such a f***ing tall order,” she reflected on the pressure. “It’s like, no matter what you do here, you will be subject to criticism. Because of who you are. But that’s life. That’s life, you know?”