The eye-watering cost of a Super Bowl suite revealed

The Super Bowl can be the most expensive sporting event of the year — and some fans are prepared to pay the most premium prices.

Super Bowl LX takes place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, where the New England Patriots are facing off against the Seattle Seahawks on February 8. The game is set to be a rematch between the two teams that previously competed against each other in the 2015 Super Bowl, which saw the Patriots take home the trophy.

It’s no secret that tickets to the Super Bowl always come with a hefty price tag. The cheapest seat in the stadium is currently available on one resale website for around $5,000. However, when it comes to luxury boxes and VIP suites at Levi’s Stadium, the packages range between $600,000 and $1.5 million.

The California arena last hosted the Super Bowl in 2016, when some passes to the game were sold for $1,800. The stadium has since been upgraded.

Levi’s Stadium contains 174 luxury suites that fall within one of the four categories: the Tower Suite, the Lounge Suite, the Lounge Double Suite and the Owners Club Suite. Each one includes VIP club access, premium parking passes and VIP entry.

open image in gallery This year’s Super Bowl host, Levi’s Stadium, holds 174 suites ranging from $600,000 and $1.5 million ( Getty )

open image in gallery Levi’s Stadium previously hosted the Super Bowl in 2016 ( Getty Images )

While the Tower and Lounge Suites come with 16 tickets, the Lounge Double Suite comes with 32 tickets and the Owners Club Suite comes with 20 tickets.

In-suite catering options are available for the Tower, Lounge, and Lounge Double Suites, compared to the Owners Club Suite, which has all-inclusive food and beverages.

NFL players have previously discussed how high the prices of a suite for the Super Bowl can be, with even family members of the players assuming they will be sitting in the stands.

“You can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multimillion-dollar, so I have a feeling I’m not in a box,” Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, said ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl in Allegiant Stadium. “I have a feeling I am in the stands. As far as I know, I’m in the stands with everybody else because it is a pricey Super Bowl.”

Meanwhile, the mother of San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey admitted that she and her family “looked into a suite” at the time but they ultimately couldn’t “afford it.”

“We looked into a suite, and none of us can afford it. Not even Christian, moneybags over there,” his mother Lisa said on the Your Mom podcast in 2024. “Nor moneybags Olivia,” she added, referring to her son’s now-wife, Olivia Culpo. “So we are not in a suite. I’ll tell you that right now.”