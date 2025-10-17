Stormzy made honorary University of Cambridge fellow for philanthropy
The 32-year-old was previously awarded an honorary Law Doctorate for his scholarship programme for black UK students
Rapper Stormzy has been elected an honorary fellow of Jesus College, University of Cambridge.
The appointment recognises his cultural impact and philanthropy of Stormzy, whose real name is Michael Omari Owuo Jr, including the 2018 launch of the university’s Stormzy Scholarship.
He previously received an honorary Doctorate in Law from the university in June for his "transformative" scholarship programme, which funds black UK students.
To date, 68 students have been supported by the #Merky Foundation-backed scholarship. The university expects 2025 to see its largest graduating cohort yet.
Sonita Alleyne, master of Jesus College, said: “Stormzy is an amazing storyteller, creative mind and champion for social change. His cultural impact is huge.
“We share many values including supporting students from disadvantaged backgrounds to reach their potential, tackling inequalities and using the arts as a force for good.
“In joining the College, we believe he will inspire our current and future students and enrich our community.”
In 2018, Stormzy funded two black British students per year at Cambridge, covering their tuition fees and maintenance costs.
The scholarship programme was later expanded and in 2023 HSBC said 30 new Stormzy Scholarships would be awarded to black students over the next three years.
Stormzy shot to fame a decade ago following the success of his freestyle Shut Up, and made history aged 25 when he became the first black British solo act to headline Glastonbury Festival in 2019.