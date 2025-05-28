Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The lead singer of a British band who were robbed at gunpoint while touring the US has said that he still believes "America is the greatest country in the world".

Indie rock band Sports Team were touring in the US late last year when their van was broken into by masked thieves while they stopped for coffee at a Starbucks in Vallejo, California.

The thieves pulled out a gun and stole personal items from the band, who released their new album, "Boys These Days LP", last week.

The band's singer noted the tracks they recorded for their latest album predicted the robbery. Several of the band’s members lost personal items in the robbery, but not equipment.

Singer Alex Rice said: “It was almost like a pretty wild coincidence.

“We had a track, the album was all written and recorded, submitted well before we did that tour, but we did have this track, Bang Bang Bang on it, which we ended up putting out fairly soon after, which I guess was about this weird juxtaposition you always find in the US.

“It’s got lines in it like Mickey Mouse and AR 15 kind of thing, it’s side by side, the kind of bars that we were drinking in the US, and people will show you where their friends were shot, the kind of gun holes on the walls.

“So I think we’ve always found that element of gun culture in the US kind of a slightly odd element, like, I understand it, and when we go there I think America is the greatest country in the world still, but I think it just seems such a blind spot.

“And I think some of the politicisation around it just doesn’t do anyone any favours.”

open image in gallery The robbery took place in Vallejo, California ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The band initially tried to stop the burglars, after a Starbucks worker had noticed their van being broken into, in December 2024, before the gun was pointed at them.

Rice said the robbery quickly became “politicised”.

He added: “The interview requests come in, and we did a nice one with ABC, where it’s like you talk about gun crime being awful, and you talk about charities involved and stuff.

“And then immediately you get a request from Fox News as well, who kind of want to politicise it, make it about (California governor) Gavin Newsom defunding the police kind of thing.

“It’s how quickly kind of an event can be spun, (which) was quite interesting to us.

“So we were going to do the Fox interview and they were going to send the Fox mobile to this town we were staying in at the time, and they cancelled it as soon as we posted about an anti-gun charity.”

Rice said he and the band have yet to hear back from the police, having been asked to fill out an online form when they called 911.

He said: “We haven’t heard anything back since at all, I think there was probably a bit of scrutiny on the police department in Vallejo, which I know is a kind of particularly embattled police force.

“I’m sure these aren’t people who are not wanting to solve gun crimes, but I think it probably speaks to problems with funding, and the kind of pressures the police force are in, in that part of the world.

“I mean, what would they deal with if they won’t deal with an armed robbery, you know?”

The band, made up of Rice, Rob Knaggs, Henry Young, Oli Dewdney, Al Greenwood, and Ben Mack, released their debut album, Deep Down Happy, in 2020, which was nominated for the Mercury Prize and went to number two in the UK charts.

Their 2022 follow-up, Gulp!, was also well received and rose to number three in the charts.

The group, who performed at Glastonbury in 2022, released their third album, Boys These Days, on May 23.