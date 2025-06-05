Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tony Hadley has branded the doomed Spandau Ballet reunion “bloody difficult” due to his feud with Gary Kemp.

The band behind hits including “Gold” and “True” originally split in 1987, but reunited in 2009 before frontman Hadley quit six years later “for reasons beyond his control”.

Hadley, 65, later accused his bandmates of actions he described as “not the behaviour of friends”. While he has remained silent on what exactly this consisted of, he has now revealed their reunion was anything but golden.

“God, that was bloody difficult,” he said in a recent interview.

“The crux is always me and Gary,” he told the i, referencing his long-running feud with guitarist and songwriting bandmate Kemp.

“There’s always two in a band that have a fallout and that was a very hard meeting between the two of us, with John Keeble [drummer] being referee. I don’t know – we tried. We buried the hatchet and we said, ‘It’s never going to be the same but let’s try.’”

He said their tour, which took place from 2014 to 2015, was “good” and “very successful”, adding: “I will always have fun when I’m playing live, regardless of anyone else’s emotions.”

open image in gallery Spandau Ballet stars Tony Hadley (left) and Gary Kemp (right) have had a long-running feud ( Getty Images )

When Hadley quit the band, singer Ross Davidson was hired to take his place, which he described as “a weird one because I haven’t died”.

“At least Freddie died before Queen got Paul Rodgers in,” he added. “I didn’t have a problem with it. But it just looked a bit incongruous, because he was this young, super fit-looking bloke with four older guys. It didn’t work. I didn’t take any joy in that.”

Kemp has expressed a desire for Hadley to return to Spandau Ballet, to which Hadley responded in the interview: “You should have thought about that before, mate.”

open image in gallery Tony Hadley and Gary Kemp performing as part of the Spandau Ballet reunion ( Getty Images )

In 1999, Hadley, Keeble and saxophonist Steve Norman unsuccessfully sued Kemp for unpaid royalties.

Hadley previously hit out at a mockumentary following brothers Gary and Martin Kemp as they celebrated the 40th anniversary of Spandau Ballet.

In The Kemps: All True, a painting of Hadley is depicted with fangs, red eyes and horns.

“I wasn’t approached and would not have anything to do with it,” Hadley, who now performs solo, said.

“They want me back for good but it ain’t going to happen. I’d rather be happy on my own than be in that band again.”

He continued: “If they want another lead singer, that’s their choice. But if you want to hear those songs sung by the original singer then you can only really see one bloke – and that’s me.”