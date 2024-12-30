Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre surprise UK charity by sampling song for new single

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Legendary musicians Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre have surprised a small London charity by sampling their song on their latest single.

Daylight Studio, an organisation that supports individuals with learning disabilities, made the song “Watermelon Fantasy” in 2018. It is performed by three artists with learning disabilities, and produced by the founder of the charity, as well as one of its trustees.

The Grammy Award-winning artists have sold millions of records worldwide and chose to sample the charity music on their latest single “Outta Da Blue”, from their new album Missionary released on 13 December.

“I was shocked. I remember being like: ‘Whaaaaaat?’ I didn’t know it was going to be released by Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg,” Tina Bruins, an artist who features on the track told The Guardian.

Bruins, 40, who lives in supported housing in north London, said she was left in disbelief at the news.

“I thought no, I thought it was a fantasy.”

The single was first released on 21 November and has since been teatured in a trailer for Netflix movie Back in Action. The action comedy stars Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx and is set the be released in January 2025.

The song, which also samples MIA’s song “Paper Planes”, has also been featured in the video game Madden NFL 25 as well as an Amazon Music Live series of Snoop Dogg’s performances of songs throughout his career.

“It was a good shock because it sort of proves I make good music,” Bruins, a fan of Snoop Dogg, continued. “I’m proud of [”Watermelon Fantasy”] because Snoop Dogg took it over.”

( Getty Images )

The song’s proceeds are to be split equally between Bruins and the other two artists on the song, Mandy Priddice and Cedrick Letshou Olembo. Production shares are to be donated back to the charity, according to The Guardian.

“Watermelon Fantasy” was first created with the help of recording engineer Jack Daley and songwriter and music producer Oliver Price in 2017. The pair hosted music sessions at Daylight, a day centre for adults with learning disabilities, run by Islington council, when the track was created.